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Gian Piero Gasperini has lavished praise on Donyell Malen following Roma's dramatic 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The Giallorossi boss described the Dutch international as one of the finest attackers on the planet despite surprisingly starting him on the bench in the French capital.

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Strategic rotations in Paris

Gasperini opted for a surprising tactical setup in the French capital, choosing to leave key figures like Malen and Paulo Dybala out of the starting XI. In their absence, Matias Soule and Castro were handed the responsibility of leading the line against a PSG side the Roma manager described as the strongest team currently active in the sport. The decision proved fruitful as Roma secured a hard-fought point in a pulsating European encounter.

Explaining his selection process after the match, Gasperini highlighted the physical toll of a congested fixture list. "Yes, that could be one reason, but there are many others. Soule played, and then Castro replaced Malen. Malen had played a lot of league games, including Parma, plus the two international matches he played. I was happy to be able to use him in the second half," Gasperini said, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Malen's world-class standing

Despite the initial benching, Gasperini left no doubt about his admiration for Malen’s technical abilities. The forward made an impact upon his introduction, including a successfully converted penalty. The Roma boss was quick to place the former Borussia Dortmund man in the top bracket of global talent, noting his clinical nature in front of goal and his explosive speed as defining characteristics of his game.

"At this moment, he is certainly among the best [in the world], for scoring ability, for speed, for shooting ability, readiness to shoot, and for knowing how to create situations," Gasperini stated. Yet Gasperini offered a remarkably frank tactical caveat regarding his star man's cameo. "I have to say he isn't great when coming off the bench; he is much better when he starts, meaning he probably needs, due to his physical build, to warm up or get into the game from the start," he added.

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Every player feels like a starter

A similar line of thinking guided Gasperini's handling of Dybala, who has only recently returned from a month on the sidelines and featured in a brief cameo the previous weekend. Believing the tempo and spacing after the interval would better suit his veteran playmaker, the Roma manager stressed that starting on the bench carries no stigma in his dressing room.

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"The same goes for Dybala, who was returning after a month out and played a good part last Sunday. I keep trying to reiterate that we don't have any reserves or starters. In this group, those who go on the pitch feel like important players and starters, even if they're just subs or starting," he expalined.

Respect between tactical masters

The match also served as a reunion for Gasperini and PSG boss Luis Enrique, 15 years after their previous encounters. The two managers shared a moment of mutual respect at the final whistle, acknowledging the quality of the spectacle they had just overseen. Gasperini noted that playing against Enrique’s teams remains a complex challenge, regardless of the era, and praised the Spaniard’s evolution into a serial winner.

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"It was also nice at the end of the game that both I and Luis Enrique said to each other: 'What a beautiful game.' We had the feeling, it's not easy on the bench to have the feeling that it's a beautiful, different game," Gasperini reflected.