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Arsenal's frustrating inability to secure a Women's Super League victory at the Emirates Stadium continued on Sunday as they were held to a drab goalless draw by West Ham. The result leaves the North London giants languishing in sixth place, well adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

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Home struggles continue for Slegers

The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium turned toxic at the full-time whistle on Sunday as Arsenal fans voiced their displeasure following a 0-0 draw with West Ham. This stalemate represents the Gunners' sixth consecutive home league draw, a statistic that highlights the growing disconnect between the team's expectations and their current output under Renee Slegers.

The result comes on the heels of a bruising defeat to OL Lyonnes in European competition, further intensifying the scrutiny on the managerial staff. Despite having a star-studded squad, the Gunners were unable to break down a resilient Hammers defence.

Speaking after the match, a frustrated Slegers did not hold back in her assessment of the performance. 'Not good enough,' she told BBC Sport. 'Of course, it's the ninth game of the block. It's been a big block for us, a short turnaround, but that's no excuse. We've said it as a collective: we don't come out energetic enough. The way the game goes is the same as it's been at the Emirates.'

Milestone for Williamson overshadowed

It should have been a celebratory afternoon for Leah Williamson, who captained the side on her 300th appearance for the club. However, the landmark occasion was marred by a lacklustre team display that saw Arsenal struggle to find their rhythm early on in a goalless draw, during which Lisa Baum was also forced off with breathing issues. Although the stalemate extended the Gunners' unbeaten home league run to 25 matches, Slegers now has the entire international break to stew over another frustrating result.

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West Ham came close to taking an early lead when Viviane Asseyi's header was cleared off the line. Arsenal's attempt to build momentum was then further disrupted by a distressing medical incident involving Baum. The player went down off the ball with breathing difficulties and required extensive treatment on the pitch. The game was halted for several minutes as medical staff attended to her before she was eventually taken away on a stretcher, adding a sombre note to a difficult first half.

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Lack of clinical edge costs Gunners

Slegers attempted to ignite her side at the interval by introducing Kyra Cooney-Cross for Georgia Stanway, but the breakthrough remained elusive. Frida Maanum went close but could only find the side-netting, while Caitlin Foord saw a dangerous effort narrowly miss the target.

The woodwork also played its part in denying the hosts, with Cooney-Cross striking the post during a frantic second-half period. Even when West Ham goalkeeper Constance Picaud spilled a powerful strike from Foord, no Arsenal attacker was sharp enough to pounce on the rebound.

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Arsenal face tough tests after disappointing home run

The final whistle brought a chorus of boos from the stands as Arsenal's winless run at their primary home continued this season. The Gunners now have 15 points and sit sixth in the table, eight points adrift of third place. They will look to bounce back when they travel to face Everton on December 11, before heading to Italy for a Champions League clash against Inter.