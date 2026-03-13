Rakitic: "Modric could stay at Milan for another year; I'm surprised he didn't stay at Real Madrid"

Luka Modric also attended today’s opening day of the Milano Open, part of the 2026 World Legends Padel Tour, which brought together many former football champions and others in the city of Milan. Among them was Ivan Rakitic, a close friend and former international teammate of the AC Milan midfielder, who was interviewed by the journalists present. Here are his comments:





How did you find Modric?





“We’ve been friends for many years and he’s just as I remember him from the very first day: he’s an incredible lad and player; to me, he’s like an older brother. I’m really pleased to see him after such a long time. I can tell you to enjoy watching Luka: what he’s doing is incredible, and the way he’s settling into this team with all the young players there.”





Did you expect him to make such an impact in Serie A?





“It always depends on him. It can’t come as a surprise because he remains one of the best midfielders in the world. What surprises me is that he didn’t stay at Real Madrid; I say this as a fan: I’m glad he came here to Italy, because he’s always said he’s proud of his career but that he felt he was missing at least one year in Serie A. So I’d advise you to enjoy him: we miss him terribly back in Spain.”





Could he stay here for another year?





"I must congratulate the sporting director who brought him to Italy and I hope he might manage to keep Luka here: I think he’s having a lot of fun and you can see it, because otherwise he wouldn’t be playing as well as he is"





After the Derby win, can Milan win the title?





"Well, it’s certainly a tough one. I think Inter are having a very important season. Milan need to keep going with confidence and trust in Luka: if an opportunity arises, Milan will make the most of it"







