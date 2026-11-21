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Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was left visibly incensed after seeing a potential equaliser chalked off during a tense Premier League encounter against Fulham. Enzo Maresca's side thought they had found a way back into the game through their talismanic striker, only for the match officials to intervene and spark a heated debate at the Etihad Stadium.

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Controversy erupts over disallowed Haaland strike

The drama unfolded in the 25th minute of the contest, with Manchester City trailing 1-0 following an early shock from the visitors. Haaland thought he had restored parity after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to hold his initial effort, allowing the City striker to pounce on the loose ball and turn it into the net. However, referee Tom Bramall quickly disallowed the goal, ruling that Haaland had kicked the ball out of Leno's hands.

Haaland's fury was evident as he protested the decision, arguing that the ball was fair game after Leno's failure to secure it properly. Replays suggested that while the German goalkeeper had managed to get both hands on the sphere, there was significant debate regarding whether he truly had possession under control.

VAR confirms the referee's decision

Following the outcry on the pitch and across social media, the Premier League Match Centre provided a formal clarification of why the goal did not stand. The official explanation aimed to settle the dispute by detailing the exact interpretation of the rules regarding goalkeeper possession.

The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision in a post on X, stating: 'The referee's call of free-kick to Fulham and no goal to Manchester City was checked and confirmed by VAR - with the goalkeeper deemed to be in control of the ball.'

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The account also shared the explanation from the VAR booth, adding: 'VAR: The ball is in control between both hands and then is played out of that possession by the attacker, and then into the back of the net.'

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City struggle to regain title momentum

The disallowed goal was particularly painful given that Rodrigo Muniz had put Fulham ahead in the 16th minute, capitalising on City's defensive vulnerabilities. With the Citizens trailing, the margin for error was non-existent as they looked to close the six-point gap to league leaders Arsenal. A fourth consecutive defeat would have dealt a major blow to City's hopes of challenging for the Premier League title, placing further scrutiny on Maresca's tactical approach during this difficult period.

Despite the setback with Haaland, City eventually found a breakthrough in the second half to salvage a point. In the 57th minute, summer signing Elliot Anderson produced a moment of magic by volleying home a spectacular effort from the edge of the penalty area.

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Pressure mounts in the Premier League race

While Anderson's strike ensured the match ended level, the result still leaves Manchester City with work to do if they are to overhaul Arsenal at the summit. The Gunners were scheduled for a late kick-off against Newcastle, meaning City missed the opportunity to put maximum pressure on their rivals.

Manchester City now face a challenging run of fixtures, starting with Tuesday's Champions League clash against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. They will then turn their attention to a tough Premier League trip to the Emirates Stadium, where they are set to face Arsenal on November 29.