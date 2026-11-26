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Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is preparing for a sentimental yet high-stakes reunion with former club Barcelona this weekend. The Deportivo La Coruna striker, who enjoyed a prolific but brief stint at Camp Nou, has been reflecting on the qualities of his former teammates and specifically identified one young playmaker as the individual who leaves him most in awe.

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Aubameyang picks his Blaugrana favorite

As La Coruna prepare for a significant La Liga test against Barcelona, Aubameyang has been open about his admiration for the talent currently residing in the Catalan capital. The Gabonese international spent a successful period with the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals in 24 matches, and he clearly kept a close eye on the developing talent at the club during his stay. When asked about which specific player caught his attention the most, his answer was immediate and focused on the midfield.

"There are many good ones, but I like Pedri a lot: he gives you passes, rhythm... He is the player who most impresses me," the striker confessed, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Overcoming a pre-match scare

Preparation for this weekend's clash was briefly disrupted by a minor road accident involving the Gabonese forward on Thursday morning. The striker was involved in a collision while travelling to the training ground, which caused a momentary panic within the club's medical staff and fanbase. However, the 37-year-old was quick to downplay the severity of the incident, confirming that no injuries were sustained during the scrape.

The forward described the event as a "small scare" and confirmed that only material damage occurred to his vehicle. He was able to reach the training facilities on time and participated in the session with his teammates as planned. Aubameyang reassured supporters that he is physically ready for the upcoming fixture, stating that he is currently "at 100%" and fully focused on the task of facing his former employers at Riazor.

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Tactical approach against the leaders

Looking ahead to the match itself, Aubameyang believes that Deportivo must show no fear against a side that he still considers among the world's elite. While he maintains fond memories of his time at Camp Nou, he insisted that the emotional aspect of the game is secondary to the competitive needs of his current team. He urged his teammates to play with humility but also with a sense of belief that they can hurt the visiting giants.

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"I always think about the brief time in Barcelona, but it was a long time ago. It's a match against one of the best and that's it," he explained. The striker also noted that Barca's aggressive tactical setup might actually play into his hands. "I like high defenses, I take advantage of that. If we are focused, we are going to have opportunities. Against these teams, if you make mistakes, they kill you. But we also know that there will be opportunities."

A battle for the home fans

The forward has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, finding the net in each of the first five matchdays of the La Liga season. He is keen to continue that form to reward the Deportivo faithful who will pack the stadium for this high-profile encounter. He stressed the importance of work rate and concentration, acknowledging that any lapse in discipline against a team of Barcelona's calibre will likely result in a heavy punishment.

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"It will be a good game, I'm really looking forward to it. We play at home and we are going to fight to win for our people," Aubameyang added. He concluded by reiterating the scale of the challenge: "We have to fight, give our maximum. Then we'll see how the game goes. It's not going to be easy, in these games you need a lot of concentration. You play against one of the best teams in the world. The boys are going to be ready for the game and so am I."