Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paul Scholes has launched a scathing attack on Lisandro Martinez, accusing the Manchester United defender of "cheating" his team-mates during Sunday's 4-0 loss at Liverpool. The former midfielder also questioned the physicality of Mauricio Pochettino's entire squad following a dismal defensive display at Anfield.

Advertisement

Scholes slams Martinez after Anfield humiliation

Scholes has accused Martinez of "cheating" his team-mates during Sunday's demoralising 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The dismal result handed new manager Pochettino the worst possible start to his tenure after succeeding Michael Carrick. Although Leny Yoro received an early red card, Pochettino would have expected far sterner resistance from the squad he inherited. Instead, the Red Devils capitulated in familiar fashion, shipping four goals to become the leakiest defence across Europe's top five leagues this season.

Martinez, who has previously criticised United's boardroom for failing to sign enough talent, drew particular ire from Scholes. The Argentina international was heavily at fault for Rio Ngumoha's second-half strike after making a half-hearted attempt to stop Bradley Barcola near the centre circle.

Former midfielder questions defender's Premier League suitability

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Scholes did not hold back when analysing the incident that ended any remote hope of a United comeback. He singled out Martinez alongside fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for failing to track back properly.

"They've got Maguire, De Ligt and Martinez for the third goal yesterday, that's just cheating football because he [Martinez] didn't want to run back," Scholes said. "He's not physically right for the Premier League, he just isn't, and we all said that three or four years ago when he signed under Ten Hag."

Advertisement Advertisement

Scholes highlights glaring lack of squad athleticism

Beyond individual errors, Scholes expressed deep concern over the physical conditioning and athleticism of the entire United squad compared to their domestic rivals. He contrasted United's sluggish display with the intense fitness levels he recently witnessed from Brighton.

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Fubo

"The big issue we have is the physicality and the athleticism of this group of players compared to everybody else," Scholes explained. "I said the other week when I watched Brighton play, now they are a top-end team right now. They should've won again yesterday with the chances they had, but I've never seen a team that fit.

"It was unbelievable the intensity, I can't imagine when watching United, they're a million miles away from what I saw at Brighton. I don't think it's about application, I just don't think they've got the athletes. I think they can train as hard as they can."

Advertisement

Pochettino faces major task to fix leaky defence

Martinez and his defensive team-mates will now come under intense scrutiny to prove their physical credentials and commitment in the coming weeks. How Pochettino addresses the squad's lack of athleticism and restores pride after such a heavy Anfield defeat will define the early stages of his reign.