How to buy Patriots vs Lions NFL tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The NFL International Series makes its return to Germany as the New England Patriots cross the Atlantic to face the Detroit Lions at the legendary Allianz Arena in Munich. American football has exploded in popularity across Europe, making this showdown one of the most anticipated international fixtures on the sporting calendar.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details on how to get tickets, official pricing structures, fixture schedules, and where to secure seats right now.

When is Patriots vs Lions?

The fixture details for the NFL Munich game are set as follows:

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Nov 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM CET New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Tickets

Where to buy Patriots vs Lions tickets?

Official tickets for the NFL Munich game are distributed directly through Ticketmaster Germany as the primary ticket vendor. Due to tremendous interest across Europe and North America, primary allocations sell out rapidly during initial general sales.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Patriots vs Lions tickets?

Official ticket prices through primary outlets start at €180.60 for Category 5 seating and scale up to €413.75 for Category 1 prime views.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with entry-level listings starting around $272 USD.

Everything you need to know about Patriots vs Lions

The Week 10 clash between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions at Munich’s Allianz Arena marks the third regular-season NFL game in Munich and the sixth overall held in Germany. Stadium gates typically open two to three hours prior to the scheduled 3:30 PM CET local kickoff to accommodate pre-game festivities, and all ticketing is managed digitally via the official ticketing partner platform with seamless entry and transfer capabilities once mobile delivery is enabled.