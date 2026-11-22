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Juventus striker Nick Woltemade has played down his decision to hand over penalty duties to teammate Randal Kolo Muani during the dominant 4-0 victory against Venezia on Sunday. The German forward, who had already found the back of the net earlier in the match, stepped aside to allow the Frenchman to convert from the spot.

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A selfless act at the Allianz Stadium

Woltemade proved to be the catalyst for Juventus on Sunday afternoon, coming off the bench to inspire a 4-0 thrashing of Venezia. Despite his individual brilliance, the headlines after the final whistle focused on a moment of sportsmanship when the 24-year-old handed a late penalty to Kolo Muani. The French international made no mistake from twelve yards, sending Filip Stankovic the wrong way to seal the emphatic victory for the Bianconeri.

The decision to step aside was particularly notable as Woltemade had looked ready to take the kick himself to add to his personal tally. However, he instead chose to support his striking partner, who had struggled for league goals prior to this fixture. Speaking after the match, Woltemade was quick to dismiss the idea that his actions were extraordinary or intended to project a specific image.

"Last time, he gave me the ball; we both need confidence. When we have the chance to help each other, we help each other. I don’t want to act like I’m a good guy who gave him the ball. It was normal for me. He’s a good guy; he took the penalty, and he took it," the striker explained to DAZN, as quoted by Football Italia.

Building momentum after the break

The victory was a vital one for the Bianconeri, especially given the sluggish nature of their first-half performance which drew boos from the home crowd. Returning from the international break is frequently a challenge for top sides, and Juventus found it difficult to break down a resilient Venezia defense before the interval. However, the introduction of Woltemade changed the dynamic of the contest entirely as the hosts finally found their clinical edge.

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"It’s an important win. After the international break, it’s always difficult to find the rhythm again. We knew it was a tough game, but I think we did quite well in the second half and scored at important moments," Woltemade added.

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Kolo Muani expresses his gratitude

Kolo Muani was quick to acknowledge the significance of the gesture, which allowed him to get back on the scoresheet during a period where he has been searching for his best form. The Frenchman has struggled for consistency this term, but he remains a key part of the squad's long-term plans. The striker appreciated the way his teammate prioritised collective success over individual statistics during the final stages of the match.

"It was a gift for me to give me this goal. I’m so happy. He’s my guy," Kolo Muani remarked. The synergy between the two players appears to be a focal point for the team moving forward. He further emphasised the importance of team unity by stating, "If you play well, I play well, and everyone wins."

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Responding to the Allianz boos

Despite the emphatic final scoreline, the match was not always comfortable for the hosts. The frustration of the supporters was audible at half-time, but Woltemade believes that patience and bravery were the keys to eventually breaking the deadlock. He noted that while the 4-0 scoreline might suggest a simple afternoon, the reality on the pitch was much more demanding against a disciplined opponent.

"Of course, we always want to win and give good energy to the fans, but sometimes it takes time to get through and create chances. This is football, and we need to be brave. A game takes 90 minutes; you look at 4-0 and think it was an easy game, but no game is easy. We have quality; we will find solutions," the forward concluded.