Newcastle player ratings vs Fulham: Jacob Murphy stunner not enough as Magpies held at the Cottage

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Newcastle United were forced to settle for a point at Craven Cottage despite a moment of individual brilliance from Jacob Murphy. A late equaliser from Rodrigo Muniz cancelled out the visitors' lead in a tactically engrossing 1-1 draw.

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Newcastle United played out a stalemate in West London that was defined by transitional efficiency rather than sustained territorial dominance. Matthias Jaissle’s side operated with a mid-block that looked to exploit Fulham’s expansive shape, a strategy that bore fruit in the 80th minute when Murphy capitalised on a Sander Berge error to curl home a magnificent opener. However, the Magpies' defensive structural integrity wavered just three minutes later, allowing Muniz to restore parity.

Statistically, the contest was balanced on a knife-edge. While Fulham controlled 58% of the ball, Newcastle generated the higher quality of chances, ending the match with an xG of 0.91 compared to the hosts' 0.62. The Magpies will rue a disallowed Dan Burn goal in the first half, though they were ultimately indebted to a series of high-calibre saves from Lukas Hornicek to preserve a point in the dying embers of the game.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Lukas Hornicek - 8/10

The standout performer for the visitors. Hornicek produced five saves, none more critical than the fingertip stop to deny Ryan Sessegnon’s thunderbolt in stoppage time. His positioning and reflexes against Oscar Bobb early on set the tone for a resilient defensive display.

Amar Dedic - 6/10

A mixed afternoon for the right-back. While he contributed to Newcastle winning 45 duels overall, his 92nd-minute yellow card for a foul on Muniz invited unnecessary pressure. He struggled at times with the overlapping runs of Antonee Robinson.

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Malick Thiaw - 7/10

The most composed ball-player in the backline, completing 45 accurate passes. Thiaw’s reading of the game was excellent until his 85th-minute substitution, providing a vital platform for Newcastle to build from deep.

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Dan Burn - 6/10

Thought he had broken the deadlock with a header, only to see it chalked off for a foul by Wissa in the build-up. He was aerially dominant but lacked the lateral quickness to close down the cross for Muniz's equaliser.

Lewis Hall - 7/10

An industrious performance from the left-back who recorded 11 duel wins and three successful tackles. He almost snatched a winner late on, but his 88th-minute effort was kept out by Bernd Leno.

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Midfield

Sean Steur - 5/10

Operating in a congested engine room, Steur struggled to impose himself on the transition. He registered one long-range effort that sailed off target before being replaced by Fernandez-Pardo in the 74th minute.

Nico Gonzalez - 6/10

Provided the necessary bite in the middle of the park for 61 minutes. His tactical discipline helped Newcastle maintain their shape, though he lacked the creative spark to unlock Fulham's low block before his withdrawal.

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Yoane Wissa - 5/10

A frustrating outing for Wissa, whose primary contribution was a foul on Timothy Castagne that resulted in Burn's goal being disallowed. He hit the side-netting from a tight angle but failed to significantly test Leno.

Attack

Jacob Murphy - 8/10

The match-winner who wasn't. Murphy’s 80th-minute goal was a masterclass in opportunistic pressing and technical execution, intercepting a loose pass and curling a strike into the top corner. He was Newcastle’s most consistent threat on the break.

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Harvey Barnes - 7/10

Accumulated the highest individual xG (0.58) for Newcastle, forcing two exceptional saves from Leno in the first half. While he couldn't find the net, his movement off the ball caused the Fulham backline constant problems.

William Osula - 5/10

Lead the line with effort but lacked service. Osula was often isolated between Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber and failed to register a shot on target before being subbed off in the 85th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Lewis Miley - 6/10

Came on in the 61st minute and provided a vital defensive header to clear a dangerous Alex Iwobi free-kick late in the game.

Joe Willock - 6/10

Introduced to add dynamism to the midfield; he managed one long-range shot that tested Leno's positioning.

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Matias Fernandez-Pardo - 5/10

Had a late header saved and suffered a knock in stoppage time that disrupted the game’s flow.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

Late sub for Osula; had little time to impact the scoreline.

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Fabian Schar - N/A

Introduced in the 85th minute to shore up the defence following the equaliser.

Matthias Jaissle - 6/10

Jaissle’s tactical plan to sit deep and counter almost worked perfectly. However, the failure to consolidate the lead immediately after Murphy's goal suggests a lapse in game management that cost his side two points.