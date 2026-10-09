How to get Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers tickets: NFL Mexico City Game Dates, ticket prices & more

The NFL returns to Mexico City for an electrifying Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup as the Minnesota Vikings battle the San Francisco 49ers. Taking place at the iconic Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, this International Series clash brings two NFC powerhouses face-to-face south of the border.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on fixture scheduling, official pricing structure, and securing seats right now before allocations sell out.

When is the NFL Mexico City Game?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sunday, Nov 22, 2026 at 6:20 PM Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico Tickets

Where to buy NFL Mexico City Game tickets?

Official primary tickets for the NFL Mexico City Game are distributed directly via Ticketmaster Mexico and the official team portals.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are NFL Mexico City Game tickets?

Standard single-game tickets on official sales channels start at $120 USD for upper-tier seating, while lower-bowl central views reach up to $450 USD through primary box offices.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with entry-level listings starting around $250 USD depending on seat location and availability.

Everything you need to know about NFL Mexico City Game

The NFL International Series expanding into Mexico City marks one of the most anticipated events on the football calendar. Estadio Banorte offers an incredible atmosphere, combining high-altitude stadium energy with top-tier international sporting drama. Minnesota and San Francisco feature packed rosters loaded with star power, ensuring an unforgettable primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Fans travelling to Mexico City for the game can expect a full weekend celebration including fan zones, interactive NFL experiences, and localized team events across the capital city. Due to immense local and international travel interest, fans are strongly advised to secure match tickets and travel accommodations early.



