Michael Carrick breaks silence after Man Utd exit as Mauricio Pochettino era begins

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Michael Carrick has expressed his immense gratitude to Manchester United supporters following his dismissal from Old Trafford on Thursday. The 45-year-old released a heartfelt statement wishing the club success, just hours before Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as his permanent successor.

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Carrick departs Old Trafford

Carrick has sent a heartfelt message to United supporters after being relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday. The 45-year-old was dismissed following a dismal start to the Premier League campaign, leaving the club sitting a precarious 18th in the table.

Despite signing a new two-year contract in May, a drastic decline in results forced the club's hierarchy into immediate action. A run of just one victory in ten league matches proved too costly to ignore. Consequently, former Tottenham boss Pochettino was swiftly announced as his permanent replacement on Friday afternoon.

A special bond with supporters

Despite the team's poor recent form, match-going fans have remained fiercely loyal to Carrick throughout his tenure. The Old Trafford faithful have often directed their loud frustration towards the underperforming players instead of the dugout. The former manager made sure to highlight this unwavering backing in a lengthy public statement released on Friday.

"I want to say a big thank you to the supporters, you are a special, rare breed," Carrick wrote. "I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing would be to turn the other way. That means more than a win or two, and that’s what makes you who you are."

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Understanding the United culture

Carrick initially returned to Old Trafford on an interim basis in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure. He succeeded in leading the team to an impressive performance last season, guiding the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League - an achievement that earned him a permanent contract and helped stabilize a previously divided dressing room. Reflecting on the immense weight of the job, Carrick noted the unique historical demands of the role.

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"Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect," he explained. "It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored.

"I want nothing but success for Manchester United; I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on."

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Making way for Pochettino

With Carrick now officially stepping aside, the focus at Old Trafford shifts entirely to Pochettino's impending arrival. The incoming Argentine manager is tasked with immediately lifting a talented squad out of the relegation zone and salvaging their derailed Premier League campaign.