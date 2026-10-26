'It wasn't a farewell' - Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man Utd sack fears after Bournemouth humiliation

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Michael Carrick insists he has not said farewell to Manchester United despite a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth raising serious questions about his future. The under-fire manager admitted he is completely in the dark regarding a potential dismissal as the club endures their worst start to a season in four decades.

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Worst start in forty years

Carrick faces immense pressure after United suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth. The latest collapse means the club are currently enduring their worst start to a season in 40 years.The heavy home loss follows a crushing 4-1 thrashing by Como just days earlier. These consecutive dismal performances have left Carrick on the brink, with away supporters loudly taunting him during the latest defeat.

Despite the hostile atmosphere from the travelling fans, Carrick received a warm reception from the United faithful as he headed down the tunnel. However, his long-term position remains highly uncertain.

No farewells from the manager

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Carrick completely dismissed the suggestion that he was waving goodbye to the supporters. He maintains that he is proceeding with his duties despite the widespread speculation.

The manager confirmed he held a brief conversation with chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox following the final whistle. However, he remains entirely unsure if the hierarchy will ultimately dismiss him.

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"It wasn't a farewell from me," Carrick explained, as quoted by Independent. "Just briefly like always after a game, but nothing out of the ordinary. I will see what happens. I totally understand the situation.

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"I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I am carrying on as normal. I love this place. I'll always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything really. So that's kind of it. You know, I'm not expecting anything either way."

Dressing room feeling the pain

The dire run of form has taken a significant emotional toll on the playing squad. Carrick stressed that his team genuinely care about reversing their current negative trajectory. The manager also expressed his gratitude for the backing he received from the stands amid a turbulent period.

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"There's a lot of emotion in the changing room right now, there's a lot of disappointment, there's a lot of the boys quite hurt, disappointed," he revealed. It's not like they don't care, or they want to be in this position. The ones I've spoken to - I've not spoke to everyone individually, the ones I have spoken to, it's affecting them a lot."

Carrick added: "Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way. To feel the connection and appreciation from the supporters, I feel it and appreciate it a lot."

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Crucial Chelsea clash looms large

Carrick will simply wait to see what decision the United board makes regarding his employment. If the hierarchy opts to keep him in charge, the manager faces a mammoth task to rescue the season. Time is rapidly running out to fix the ongoing defensive frailties and restore squad confidence. The Red Devils are next in action this weekend when they face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League fixture.