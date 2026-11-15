Mauricio Pochettino makes Sir Alex Ferguson promise as new Manchester United boss prepares for Anfield debut

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his deep admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson and confirmed his intention to speak with the legendary Scot once he starts work at Manchester United. The incoming boss officially takes the reins on November 18 following the international break, stepping into a demanding schedule at a club still searching for the sustained success of the Ferguson era.

Advertisement

New United boss eager to connect with Old Trafford icon

Incoming Manchester United head coach Pochettino has confirmed he has not yet spoken with Ferguson following his appointment. However, the Argentine intends to reach out to the iconic former manager once his tenure begins after Tuesday.

While United have already confirmed his arrival, Pochettino will officially step into the dugout on November 18. Despite facing an immediate, demanding workload at Old Trafford, speaking with Ferguson remains a clear priority.

'He represents my values' - Pochettino hails legendary Scot

Speaking to Telegraph Sport when asked if he had been in contact with Ferguson, Pochettino outlined his long-standing respect for the former United boss and his plans to connect.

“Not yet, but for sure I will have the opportunity after Tuesday,” Pochettino said. “I said many years ago and always I say the same - for me, Sir Alex Ferguson represents everything that I admire from a coach, a head coach, a man, a manager and I think he represents my values. I really admire him.”

Advertisement Advertisement

He acknowledged that his initial days in Manchester will leave little room to spare, adding: “For sure, from Tuesday, we will have the possibility to talk - if I will have time because it’s going to be very intense. But if there’s the possibility to talk, then of course I will do that.”

Related Topics

An emotional farewell to the United States

Taking the Old Trafford job brings an end to Pochettino's two-year spell in charge of the USMNT. The Argentine grew tearful during Friday's press conference after his move was confirmed.

Reflecting on his departure following Saturday's match, Pochettino admitted leaving the role was bittersweet despite fulfilling a career ambition.

Advertisement

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye but life is like this,” he said. “Always you have new challenges and, of course, I’ve always followed my heart and my dreams. It’s sad but at the same time, we’re in the place that we wanted to be [with the US]. I think it was really tough during the two years but I think we achieved something that is difficult to measure … to put a value on. But I think it’s going to be very good for soccer here in the future.”

Baptism of fire awaits at Anfield

Pochettino faces an immediate test upon officially starting on November 18, with just four days to prepare before his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

Advertisement

That clash kicks off a gruelling period for United, who face 10 matches across 39 days - meaning Pochettino's promised catch-up with Ferguson will have to fit around a relentless fixture list.