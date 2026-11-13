Mauricio Pochettino appointed Manchester United manager as INEOS confirm start date for Michael Carrick successor

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have officially confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss will leave his role with the USMNT to take the reins at Old Trafford later this month.

Advertisement

United turn to former Spurs boss

The 54-year-old takes over a squad currently languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, according to The Mirror. United moved swiftly to secure his signature after sacking Carrick on Thursday, ending the Englishman's tenure following a dismal return of one win from 10 league matches. Pochettino will not take immediate charge, instead completing his duties with the USMNT during an upcoming double-header against Haiti.

Club confirm Old Trafford arrival

United released a statement detailing the timeline of the Argentine's arrival, saying: "Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November."

The announcement further clarified his international departure: "The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team."

United also noted the incoming manager's tactical reputation, praising his proven track record of adopting a "high-intensity, attacking style of football."

Advertisement Advertisement

Carrick pays the price

The managerial change ends months of public speculation. United had courted Pochettino multiple times in the past, famously bypassing him for Jose Mourinho and later Erik ten Hag, but have now finally landed their man to rescue a disastrous 2026-27 campaign.

Related Topics

His arrival officially closes the chapter on Carrick. Addressing his dismissal on Thursday, a club statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

"Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

Advertisement

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions."

They concluded with a tribute to the outgoing boss: "Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered."

Advertisement

Daunting Anfield debut awaits

Pochettino faces an immediate trial by fire. After completing his USMNT obligations, he will travel to England to prepare for a daunting debut away against bitter rivals Liverpool next Sunday. His primary challenge will be restoring confidence to a fractured dressing room while implementing his demanding tactical blueprint to drag United out of an early relegation dogfight.