Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mauricio Pochettino is wasting no time in exploring the depth of his Manchester United squad as he prepares for his first Premier League home game at Old Trafford. With several senior stars sidelined, the Argentine coach has turned to the club's youth ranks to bolster his options for the visit of Brentford.

Advertisement

Pochettino promotes academy prospects for Friday training

Enzo Kana-Biyik joined Manchester United's senior group for Friday's training session as head coach Pochettino dealt with multiple absences ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brentford. The 19-year-old French forward trained alongside fellow academy prospects Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Jim Thwaites, and Jaydan Kamason.

Captain Bruno Fernandes sat out the session through illness, adding to a growing unavailable list that already includes Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, and Manuel Ugarte.

Pochettino did receive one welcome boost, however, with defender Leny Yoro cleared to play after his red card against Liverpool was overturned on appeal.

Fernandes faces late fitness check over Portugal virus

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Pochettino confirmed that Fernandes is a doubt for the visit of the Bees after picking up a virus while away with Portugal. The United boss stressed he will assess the midfielder's condition before making a final decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Yes, we don't know," Pochettino said. "He's affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem, and, today, he cannot be part of the training session.

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Leeds United vs Coventry City Fubo

Manchester United vs Brentford Fubo

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Fubo

Everton vs Liverpool Fubo

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Fubo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Fubo

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Fubo

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Fubo

Brentford vs Newcastle United Fubo

















"We'll see. We are going to see during the day and tomorrow, how he wakes up, and we'll see. We're not going to take any risks, because you know when this type of situation happens, you don't feel [you can].

"We are going to pay attention but, still, we decide nothing."

Advertisement

Kana-Biyik's long road from Le Havre to Old Trafford

Kana-Biyik's promotion marks a notable step in his development at the club. United agreed a free transfer to sign the teenage striker from French side Le Havre in April 2025 before officially completing the move that July.

Supporters are still waiting to see him make his senior debut, as United immediately loaned him to INEOS-owned Swiss club Lausanne-Sport to gain experience. He scored once in 26 appearances across all competitions there before returning to Manchester, where he has made four U-21 outings this season. Given Pochettino's track record of trusting young players, a first-team call-up could soon follow.

Advertisement

Relegation-threatened United target first league win since August

Saturday's match carries huge significance for a United side sitting in the Premier League relegation zone. Without a top-flight victory since August, the Red Devils are aiming to repeat the result of their last meeting with Brentford and hand Pochettino a winning home debut.

Victory would lift United out of the bottom three - at least temporarily - if Ipswich lose at home to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Pochettino will wait until Saturday to decide on Fernandes and whether his academy call-ups make the matchday squad.