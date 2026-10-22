Marseille player ratings vs Sturm Graz: Bamo Meite and Amine Gouiri frustrated as OM fall to third straight defeat

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Marseille's Europa League campaign continues to stall following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sturm Graz in Austria. Despite dominating possession, the French side were undone by an early Oumar Diakite goal and failed to convert their territorial dominance into meaningful results.

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Marseille’s tactical setup under Bruno Genesio prioritised ball retention and positional structure, yet they lacked the incisiveness required to dismantle a disciplined Sturm Graz block. Dominating 72% of the possession, OM looked comfortable in their build-up phases but struggled significantly in the final third. The early concession in the 13th minute, when Oumar Diakite found the net, forced Marseille into a reactive state for the remainder of the evening, ultimately leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses from three games.

Statistically, the game was a lesson in the difference between volume and value. Marseille fired 14 shots compared to Sturm Graz's 13, yet the visitors managed only a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. The lack of a clinical edge was palpable, as high-value entries into the box were frequently snuffed out by the Austrian side’s compact 3-4-1-2 defensive shape. While the introduction of experience in the second half improved the tempo, Marseille could not find the equaliser their statistical dominance suggested they might deserve.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jeffrey De Lange - 6/10

The goalkeeper was largely a spectator for long periods due to Marseille's high line, but he did record four saves to keep the deficit at one. He could do little about Diakite’s clinical 13th-minute strike which proved to be the winner. His distribution was reliable, helping OM maintain their 72% possession share.

Ulisses Garcia - 5/10

Operating as the left-sided full-back in the 4-2-3-1, Garcia struggled to provide the necessary width to stretch the Sturm Graz back three. While he was stable defensively, his delivery into the box lacked the precision needed to find Maupay or the late-arriving midfielders.

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Nayef Aguerd - 5/10

The Moroccan international lasted 65 minutes before being replaced. He was part of the defensive lapse that allowed Diakite space for the opening goal. While his reading of the game was generally sound thereafter, the damage was already done in the transition phase early on.

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Kelyane Bezahaf - 6/10

A relatively tidy performance from the youngster who occupied the right flank for 83 minutes. He showed decent recovery pace but was often forced into safe backwards passes rather than adventurous overlapping runs, failing to truly test the Graz wing-backs.

Bamo Meite - 5/10

Meite found himself in the referee's notebook with a yellow card in second-half stoppage time. He won his share of aerial duels but looked vulnerable whenever Graz looked to break quickly through the middle. His discipline wavered as frustration grew in the final stages.

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Midfield

Naim Kamissoko - 6/10

The young midfielder was tasked with the heavy lifting in the pivot. He showed good technical security and kept the ball moving, but he lacked the vertical passing range to break the lines of a stubborn Austrian defence that sat deep after their early goal.

Angel Gomes - 4/10

A disappointing night for the creative spark, who was cautioned in the 24th minute and hauled off at half-time. Gomes struggled to exert his usual influence between the lines and was often crowded out by the physical presence of Gorenc-Stankovic.

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Amine Gouiri - 5/10

Gouiri worked hard to link the midfield to the attack but was ultimately peripheral. He picked up a yellow card in the 80th minute as OM's press became desperate. With only one shot on target for the entire team, the lack of service to him was a major tactical failure.

Keyliane Abdallah - 5/10

The youngster showed flashes of pace on the wing but was frequently isolated. He struggled to beat his marker in one-on-one situations, contributing to a night where Marseille had 10 shots off target and failed to create high-quality chances.

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Geoffrey Kondogbia - 5/10

Kondogbia provided a physical presence but lacked the mobility to track the runners from Graz's midfield during their sporadic counter-attacks. He was substituted in the 65th minute as Genesio sought more dynamism in the engine room.

Attack

Neal Maupay - 4/10

A frustrating 46 minutes for the striker. Maupay was starved of service and struggled to act as an effective focal point against the three Graz centre-backs. He was replaced at the interval as Marseille looked for a different tactical approach to penetrate the box.

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Substitutes & Manager

Himad Abdelli - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Angel Gomes. He offered a bit more directness in his passing and helped OM pin Graz back, though the final ball remained elusive.

Igor Paixao - 5/10

Introduced at half-time for Maupay. While he offered more movement in the final third, he couldn't find the space to register a meaningful shot on target.

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Conrad Egan-Riley - 6/10

Replaced Aguerd after 65 minutes. He was solid enough defensively as Sturm Graz largely abandoned their attacking intent to protect the lead.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

Brought on in the 65th minute for Kondogbia to provide veteran leadership. He improved the tempo of the passing, but the Austrian block was too well-entrenched by that stage.

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Timothy Weah - N/A

A late 83rd-minute sub for Bezahaf. Did not have enough time to influence the result.

Bruno Genesio - 4/10

Genesio will be concerned by the lack of penetration. While his side dominated the ball, the tactical setup felt toothless against a low block. His half-time double substitution showed he recognised the issue, but he was unable to engineer a way through a team that had only 28% possession.