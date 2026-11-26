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Mario Hermoso scored early and earned Player of the Match honours as AS Roma ended Paris Saint-Germain's 100 per cent Champions League start with a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes. Speaking afterwards, the Spanish defender explained how Gian Piero Gasperini's fearless system empowers centre-backs to attack.

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Hermoso inspires fearless Roma to historic Paris point

Mario Hermoso set the tone inside five minutes as AS Roma held reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first-ever meeting between the clubs on Wednesday night. Winning possession high up the pitch before finishing from Matias Soule's cut-back, the Spanish centre-back helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side end PSG's 100 per cent Champions League start despite goals from Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele, with substitute Donyell Malen converting a late penalty after Vitinha's handball.

"Everyone knows what the coach does, this is his identity, his style of playing," Hermoso told Sky Sport Italia after collecting UEFA's Player of the Match award. "We defenders get the opportunity to be protagonists, so I am very happy to come to a stadium like this, and see Roma playing in this special way, with no fear. We are on the right track and must keep taking these big steps forward."

Training ground drills and Gasperini's squad rotation

Gasperini sprang a tactical surprise by leaving Malen, Paulo Dybala and Bryan Cristante on the bench from the start, yet Roma's rotated line-up matched the French giants across 90 minutes. Hermoso, who also went close to adding a second open-play goal, revealed how attacking rotations are rehearsed daily.

"With these team-mates who play in attack, we do try to make these moves in training sessions, everyone gets to have a go, and that means us defenders can bring something extra to the team, it's an added benefit," he explained. Addressing the bench impact, Hermoso added: "Everyone in this squad is important, we are set out in a way that we can all be protagonists. Dony, Paulo and Bryan had more minutes in this season, but they came on with the right mentality, and were ready to help get a good result."

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Building a winning mentality against European champions

PSG only breached Roma's open-play organisation through Zabarnyi's 31st-minute corner header and Dembele's 62nd-minute spot-kick after Achraf Hakimi was fouled by Wesley. Hermoso credited Gasperini with transforming Roma's resilience in high-pressure European fixtures.

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"The coach gives you confidence to believe, to have this mentality of reacting to difficult moments that we suffered not just this season, but over the years," Hermoso told Prime Video. "This is important, given the way the team came in, the way we played this match against a team that has won the last two Champions Leagues. The result is a huge achievement... It's a shame we didn't win, but a point is good."

Roma target knockout surge from 25th place

Sitting second in Serie A, Roma now turn their focus toward climbing into the Champions League play-off spots from 25th place with five points from five games.

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"The most important thing is to continue to grow. We want to fight for everything – we have the mentality to do it, we have the quality too. Let's continue like this, with what the coach wants. For us, it's the right path," Hermoso concluded.