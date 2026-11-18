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Manchester City forward Allan experienced a fairytale introduction to international football on Tuesday as Brazil cruised to a dominant 7-0 victory over Singapore. The former Palmeiras starlet came off the bench to score and provide an assist, capping off a clinical performance from the Selecao in their final fixture of 2026.

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A dream introduction for Allan

City’s rising star Allan could not have asked for a better start to his senior international career. Entering the fray in the 14th minute of the second half, the forward immediately made his presence felt. With just his second touch of the game, he provided a perfect assist for Rayan, before eventually getting on the scoresheet himself to round off a comprehensive seven-goal rout for the visitors.

Reflecting on the milestone, the attacker expressed his immense joy at fulfilling a lifelong ambition. "Absolutely (a dream debut). Just being here was a dream come true. I've had one of the best weeks of my life here, wearing the national team jersey, being with great players, and debuting with a goal and an assist is very rewarding for me," he said, as cited by Globo Esporte.

Starlet marks milestone goal by honouring family

The sheer weight of a dream debut can overwhelm even the most composed prodigies, and the young forward was left entirely swept up in the pure euphoria of his milestone goal. Admitting he was initially stunned with disbelief when the ball hit the back of the net, the starlet's instincts quickly took over. Amidst the chaos of a roaring crowd, he immediately grounded himself in faith and family, pulling out his signature celebration to deliver a touching, deeply personal tribute to his sister.

"When I saw the ball go in, I didn't even know what I was going to do. All I could think about was thanking God and celebrating as always, with a tribute to my sister, as I know how to do. I got to the locker room and saw the video of my father shouting, kneeling down. I also went to the stands to see my wife, who was emotional. My heart is overflowing with happiness," he explained.

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Ancelotti's new wave of talent

Carlo Ancelotti used the November international break to experiment with his squad, handing opportunities to five fresh faces. Allan was one of the standout inclusions, and he appears determined to make the most of his chance under the veteran Italian manager. The forward spoke about the importance of soaking up every second of the experience while working alongside established global stars in the Brazil camp.

"I'm trying to get the most out of this, to get the most out of it. We don't know when we'll be back again. Being here is about making the most of it, learning, and also doing a good job so I can come back," the City man revealed.

Closing the year in style

This victory allowed Brazil to close out 2026 on a high note, showcasing both their established superstars and the emerging prospects ready to step up. While the opposition offered limited resistance, the fluidity of Brazil's attacking play and the successful integration of players like Allan suggest a bright future. The Selecao will now head into the off-season with plenty of positives to ponder as they prepare for the challenges of the coming year.