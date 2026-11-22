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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has shed new light on the sliding doors moment that almost saw him join Tottenham Hotspur instead of the Red Devils. The Portuguese international was on the verge of a move to north London in 2019, where he would have linked up with current United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

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How a 2019 Spurs transfer fell through

Seven years after nearly uniting in north London, Fernandes is finally set to play under Pochettino at club level. Back in 2019, the Portugal star was plying his trade at Sporting when Tottenham made a concrete push to bring him to England.

Discussions progressed far enough for the then 24-year-old to hold face-to-face meetings with Spurs officials and tour their facilities. However, the transfer collapsed during the closing days of that summer's window, leaving Fernandes in Portugal until Manchester United secured his signature in January 2020.

Fernandes details talks with Tottenham's board

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fernandes recalled how thoroughly Tottenham pitched their project to him during those negotiations. He noted that club chiefs outlined both their playing style and the specific tactical role Pochettino envisaged for him.

"I met with the Tottenham board, I’ve met with all of them,” the 32-year-old said. "They showed me all the good things they had in their training ground, the way they wanted to play. They showed me also the positions that the manager has told them I could play in the system."

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Why playing alongside Spurs' stars appealed to Fernandes

Asked whether Pochettino's tactical ideas won him over, the United captain admitted he was eager to test himself in England's top flight at that stage of his career. The opportunity to link up with an established attacking core made north London a particularly attractive destination.

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“Yeah, they were good. Obviously, I was a very young player, I was 24. I was eager to come to the Premier League. They had [Harry] Kane, they had Dele Alli, they have Son [Heung-min] there, they chance to play with those players in front was very attractive.”

Once the deal broke down late in the window, Fernandes continued to impress in Portugal before completing his move to Manchester just months later.

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Pochettino faces high-stakes debut against Liverpool

Fernandes and Pochettino finally join forces at Manchester United this weekend, with the skipper set to lead the side out on Sunday.

With United sitting 18th in the table, the new manager faces an immediate test of pressure and expectation. Making his debut against arch-rivals Liverpool raises the stakes even further as Pochettino looks to spark a swift turnaround.