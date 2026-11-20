Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has delivered a characteristically blunt assessment of his squad's fitness claims ahead of their Ligue 1 encounter with Nice. The Spaniard humorously questioned the honesty of his players when discussing their readiness to return to the starting eleven.

Advertisement

Enrique questions player honesty in fitness race

Enrique has never been one to shy away from a headline-grabbing quote, and his latest press conference ahead of PSG's trip to Nice on Saturday was no exception. The reigning French champions head into tomorrow's clash at the top of Ligue 1 with 23 points, two clear of second-placed Lille, while Nice sit sixth on 17 points. When asked about managing a squad full of individuals desperate for minutes, the former Barcelona boss joked about the reliability of their feedback. 'The players are liars, they all say they are ready.'

Beyond the humour, the manager issued a stern warning regarding the intensity required for the upcoming fixture. He insisted that his side cannot afford any complacency if they are to secure a victory on the road. 'To win in Nice, we need eleven players who think it is a very important match for us. If we think we can only play at 50%, we're finished,' he explained. Enrique emphasised that his tactical choices are based on real-world application rather than statistics, stating, 'This is not Football Manager.'

Triple injury boost for the Parisians

Despite his jokes about 'liars,' the manager had genuine reason for optimism regarding his squad depth. PSG have been handed a significant boost with the return of several key first-team players to full training. Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes are all back in contention, providing the coach with much-needed tactical flexibility for the weekend clash.

Dembele's return is particularly noteworthy given his ability to change games in an instant, especially after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The French international has made 10 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Enrique did not hide his admiration for the forward's recent efforts to get back onto the pitch. 'What I have seen this week is a Dembele who is ready,' the coach remarked. 'He has a lot of influence on the team. As a football fan, seeing him on the field is a real pleasure.'

Advertisement Advertisement

Praise for rising star Senny Mayulu

The manager also took time to discuss the development of Senny Mayulu, who recently earned his first call-up to the French national team and made his international debut, featuring for 13 minutes in their 3-1 defeat to Italy in the Nations League. The youngster has also made nine appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Enrique appears delighted with Mayulu's progression and suggested that the midfielder's role within the first team could continue to expand.

Next matches NCE Ligue 1 11:15 PSG Watch

Enrique admitted that his opinions on players can shift based on their dedication and improvement on the training ground. 'I have no problem changing my mind if I see that a player, like him, has improved,' he explained.

PSG face busy schedule after Nice trip

Following their clash with Nice, Paris Saint-Germain will return to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday to host Roma in the Champions League, where Enrique's side currently sit top of the league-phase standings with a perfect record of 12 points from four matches. The French champions will then turn their attention back to domestic action, welcoming Lorient on November 28 as they look to maintain their position at the summit of Ligue 1.