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Luciano Spalletti reached a historic milestone in the Juventus dugout on Sunday, overseeing his 600th career match in Serie A. The veteran coach used the occasion to address speculation surrounding his future following a dominant second-half display against Venezia at the Allianz Stadium.

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Spalletti hits milestone amidst pressure

Juventus manager Spalletti celebrated his 600th appearance on a Serie A bench with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Venezia, but the afternoon began with a far more hostile atmosphere. The Bianconeri were jeered by their own supporters at half-time, with little indication that they would eventually produce such a convincing result against Davide Nicola's side.

When questioned about his future and his objectives after reaching such a significant numerical landmark in Italian football, the former Napoli boss opted for a lighthearted response to the rumours. 'With everything people say, what is your career objective after hitting 600 games? Reaching the 601st is the answer, because anything can happen in football,' he joked during his post-match media duties.

Woltemade provides the spark

The turning point of the contest arrived at half-time when Nick Woltemade was introduced following an injury to Kerim Alajbegovic. The substitute made an immediate impact, breaking the deadlock after Weston McKennie's mishit effort fell kindly into his path. His opener sparked a remarkable turnaround, with Teun Koopmeiners adding a second before Juan Cabal headed home a third. Randal Kolo Muani then completed the 4-0 rout from the penalty spot, having won the spot-kick himself.

The veteran tactician was quick to credit his players for their mental shift after the break, noting that the team finally embraced a collective philosophy that had been absent during the opening 45 minutes. 'They came on for the second half, making choices, taking decisions, with greater fluidity in the passing, trying to have a team idea,' Spalletti told DAZN Italia.

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Solving the Kolo Muani puzzle

Despite Kolo Muani getting on the scoresheet, Spalletti admitted that the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker is still adapting to a role that does not naturally suit his instincts. 'I agree Kolo Muani feels more at ease on the left, but I need someone who can be a centre-forward with all these games,' the manager explained when discussing the tactical setup. The victory was also crucial for Juventus, taking their points tally to 21 and lifting them to sixth place in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Como.

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Spalletti detailed the depth issues that are forcing his hand, noting that several other wingers like Nico Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova are competing for wide spots. 'So I must stimulate him, show that he can do that in the centre, but he has to create that space with his attitude, so he can run into those spaces. When he receives the ball with a man behind him, he has shown it is not something he enjoys, but he can get into that position rather than just standing and being ready to receive the ball,' he added.

Finding consistency in brilliance

The manager also reserved praise and criticism for Edon Zhegrova, who epitomised the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the Juventus performance. Zhegrova was instrumental in creating chances but also frustrated the coaching staff with moments of defensive negligence. Juventus now face a busy week, hosting Omonoia in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to take on Como away from home on Sunday.

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'Zhegrova is an incredible player, because at times he does things even he cannot explain. He has this geniality and when it looks impossible, he emerges with a moment that is not written in any tactical books. Yet, sometimes he wanders around, checks out of the game, and gives the ball away, like the time when Bremer had to come and clean up. Having this attitude within football becomes fundamental, because just a couple of moments aren't enough, you need to be consistent throughout the game,' Spalletti concluded.