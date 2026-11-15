How to watch Zimbabwe vs Equatorial Guinea with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 Nov 16, 2026 - 08:00

Zimbabwe host Equatorial Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture in Group E, with both sides looking to pull clear in the standings after an even start to their campaigns.

The Warriors come into this match sitting second in Group E, buoyed by a recent win over Sierra Leone and showing they can pick up results in difficult conditions. Ramon Catala's side have been competitive throughout qualification and will want to use home advantage to push further ahead.

Equatorial Guinea arrive having also beaten Sierra Leone in their most recent qualifier, but a heavy loss to DR Congo earlier in the campaign has left their position in the group uncertain. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side need a result to stay in contention.

The two sides met in the reverse fixture, which ended goalless, so neither team has yet managed to separate themselves in this head-to-head. That draw adds further edge to this rematch.

With both teams having won one and lost one of their opening qualifiers before drawing each other, the group remains tight. A win here could prove decisive in determining who controls their own path to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Zimbabwe vs Equatorial Guinea live.

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