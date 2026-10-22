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Europa League
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Doosan Arena Plzen
team-logoLevski Sofia
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How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia
Viktoria Plzen
Levski Sofia
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia are listed below, with the match available to watch via Fubo and DAZN.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Viktoria Plzen host Levski Sofia at the Doosan Arena in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the standings.

Plzen come into this game under Radoslav Kovac having mixed domestic promise with European struggle. A 2-3 win over Jablonec in the Czech First League is their most recent result, though their continental form has been inconsistent and they will need to be sharper against a Sofia side that has shown resilience on the road.

Levski Sofia arrive under Julio Velazquez with some momentum behind them. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 cup win over Spartak Pleven, and they drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in their previous Europa League outing, a result that keeps them in contention.

Both clubs sit outside the automatic qualification positions in the Europa League table, making this a fixture where three points could prove decisive in the wider picture.

Plzen have the advantage of playing at home, and the Doosan Arena can be a difficult venue for visiting sides. Sofia, though, have shown they are capable of competing away from home in this competition.

Kovac will be looking for his side to impose themselves early and make home advantage count. Velazquez, meanwhile, will ask his players to stay compact and look to exploit any space on the break.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia live.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Kovac

Radoslav Kovac has not confirmed his probable lineup for Plzen, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julio Velazquez is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI for Levski Sofia, with no injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

VPL

VPL - Form

GIL
L0-3
SLP
L2-1
BOL
W3-0
FTC
L2-1
JAB
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LES

LES - Form

BOV
D0-0
SAL
L0-1
CMV
W0-2
NEC
D1-1
SPP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Viktoria Plzen have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at Jablonec in the Czech First League, though they lost 2-1 to Ferencvaros in the Europa League in their previous outing. Earlier in that five-match run, they suffered a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in Europe. Plzen have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Levski Sofia have posted two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 cup win over Spartak Pleven, while they drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League before that. They lost 1-0 to Salzburg earlier in the run and drew 0-0 with Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian First Professional League. Sofia have scored four goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Viktoria PlzenDrawLevski Sofia
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Levski Sofia badge
Levski Sofia
LES
3
Viktoria Plzen badge
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
3
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs met once previously, a Club Friendly in January 2013 that ended 3-3, with Levski Sofia as the home side. That single meeting is the only recorded head-to-head between the clubs, and no competitive encounters are available in the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Viktoria Plzen sit in 31st place while Levski Sofia are placed 24th, with both clubs outside the automatic qualification positions at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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