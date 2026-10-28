Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoVenezia
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logoInter
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Venezia vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Venezia vs Inter
Venezia
Inter
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Inter will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Venezia vs Inter are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Serie A's Matchday 9, a fixture that pits the table's two extremes against each other.

Inter arrive in Venice as league leaders, having won seven of their opening eight matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, sealed by Piotr Zielinski's penalty deep into stoppage time. It was another demonstration of a side that has now come from behind to win in four of those seven victories.

Marcus Thuram has been the driving force in the absence of injured captain Lautaro Martinez. The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the decisive penalty, cementing his status as the team's most important attacking outlet right now.

Venezia sit bottom of the table with just three points from eight games. Their 1-0 defeat to Genoa last weekend compounded a difficult run, and Davide Nicola's side have failed to score in four of their eight league outings this season.

There is, however, a warning for Inter. Venezia beat Napoli 1-0 at this ground earlier in the campaign, proving they are capable of causing problems for top-half opposition on home soil. Nigerian striker Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, will be central to any hopes of a repeat.

Cristian Chivu must also manage his squad carefully. Inter face a derby against Milan on Saturday and a Champions League fixture shortly after, making rotation a genuine consideration for Wednesday evening.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Inter live.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Venezia vs Inter Probable lineups

3-5-2
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
page.match.formation.title
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
F. StankovicF. StankovicJ. JesusJ. JesusR. HalhalR. HalhalM. MorenoM. MorenoA. HainautA. HainautK. PerezK. PerezS. SohmS. SohmT. BasicT. BasicP. MazzocchiP. MazzocchiJ. YeboahJ. YeboahA. AdamsA. AdamsI. ProvedelI. ProvedelC. AugustoC. AugustoA. BastoniA. BastoniY. BisseckY. BisseckF. DimarcoF. DimarcoP. SucicP. SucicA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiF. EspositoF. EspositoA. BonnyA. Bonny
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
Venezia

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • D. Nicola
  • C. Chivu

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. The projected XI sees Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, and Antoine Hainaut in defence. Pasquale Mazzocchi, Kike Perez, Simon Sohm, Toma Basic, and John Yeboah are expected in midfield and wide areas, with Akor Adams leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu remains without Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones. Inter's projected XI features Ivan Provedel in goal, a back three of Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, and Carlos Augusto, with Federico Dimarco and a midfield including Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, and Andy Diouf. Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are expected to start in attack, with Marcus Thuram among the options from the bench.

Form

VEN

VEN - Form

LAZ
L0-2
RAP
W1-0
ATA
L3-1
NAP
W1-0
GEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
INT

INT - Form

PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Venezia head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses across their last five games, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Genoa in Serie A. Prior to that, they claimed a notable 1-0 home win over Napoli, though losses to Atalanta (3-1) and Lazio (2-0) underline the inconsistency that has kept them at the foot of the table.

Inter's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat, with nine goals scored and eight conceded. The most recent result was that 2-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina. They also beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League and won 3-0 at Parma in the league, with their only loss being a 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in Europe. In Serie A alone, Inter have won their last three consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VeneziaDrawInter
0
0
5
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 3, 2025, when Inter won 5-1 at home in the Coppa Italia. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with Inter winning 1-0 at the Penzo. Across the last five recorded meetings, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with that sole Venezia win coming in a friendly against Rapid Wien rather than a competitive fixture. Inter have outscored Venezia 11-2 across the five competitive encounters in this dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Venezia occupy the bottom position in 20th. The gap between these two sides in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Inter today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google