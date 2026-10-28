Serie A - Game Week 9 Oct 28, 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Inter will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Venezia vs Inter are listed below.

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Serie A's Matchday 9, a fixture that pits the table's two extremes against each other.

Inter arrive in Venice as league leaders, having won seven of their opening eight matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, sealed by Piotr Zielinski's penalty deep into stoppage time. It was another demonstration of a side that has now come from behind to win in four of those seven victories.

Marcus Thuram has been the driving force in the absence of injured captain Lautaro Martinez. The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the decisive penalty, cementing his status as the team's most important attacking outlet right now.

Venezia sit bottom of the table with just three points from eight games. Their 1-0 defeat to Genoa last weekend compounded a difficult run, and Davide Nicola's side have failed to score in four of their eight league outings this season.

There is, however, a warning for Inter. Venezia beat Napoli 1-0 at this ground earlier in the campaign, proving they are capable of causing problems for top-half opposition on home soil. Nigerian striker Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, will be central to any hopes of a repeat.

Cristian Chivu must also manage his squad carefully. Inter face a derby against Milan on Saturday and a Champions League fixture shortly after, making rotation a genuine consideration for Wednesday evening.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Inter live.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. The projected XI sees Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, and Antoine Hainaut in defence. Pasquale Mazzocchi, Kike Perez, Simon Sohm, Toma Basic, and John Yeboah are expected in midfield and wide areas, with Akor Adams leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu remains without Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones. Inter's projected XI features Ivan Provedel in goal, a back three of Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, and Carlos Augusto, with Federico Dimarco and a midfield including Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, and Andy Diouf. Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are expected to start in attack, with Marcus Thuram among the options from the bench.

Form

Venezia head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses across their last five games, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Genoa in Serie A. Prior to that, they claimed a notable 1-0 home win over Napoli, though losses to Atalanta (3-1) and Lazio (2-0) underline the inconsistency that has kept them at the foot of the table.

Inter's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat, with nine goals scored and eight conceded. The most recent result was that 2-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina. They also beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League and won 3-0 at Parma in the league, with their only loss being a 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in Europe. In Serie A alone, Inter have won their last three consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 3, 2025, when Inter won 5-1 at home in the Coppa Italia. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with Inter winning 1-0 at the Penzo. Across the last five recorded meetings, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with that sole Venezia win coming in a friendly against Rapid Wien rather than a competitive fixture. Inter have outscored Venezia 11-2 across the five competitive encounters in this dataset.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Venezia occupy the bottom position in 20th. The gap between these two sides in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: