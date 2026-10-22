Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva are listed below.

Union St. Gilloise welcome Hapoel Beer Sheva to the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels for a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

David Hubert's side have been in solid form across all competitions and will see this as a chance to push further up the Europa League table. The Stade Joseph Marien has been a difficult place for visiting teams this season, and Union will look to use that advantage.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under Ran Kozuch with a mixed recent record in European football. The Israeli side have experience across different levels of continental competition, but they head into this fixture needing a result after a difficult run.

Union sit 12th in the Europa League standings, while Hapoel Beer Sheva are down in 24th. For the visitors, this is a must-improve fixture if they want to stay in contention in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert heading into this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are led by Ran Kozuch. As with the home team, no confirmed squad availability details have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Union St. Gilloise have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup victory over KFC Nijlen, and before that they drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the five-match stretch, they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europe and defeated Royal Antwerp 2-0 in the Belgian First Division A.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. They also recorded a 2-1 win over Sabah FK in Champions League qualification during that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit in 12th place while Hapoel Beer Sheva are in 24th. Union are well within the pack chasing a strong finish, while Hapoel face a more urgent need to pick up points to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: