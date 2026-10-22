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Europa League
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
Stade Joseph Marien
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
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How to watch today's Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Union St.Gilloise
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Union St. Gilloise welcome Hapoel Beer Sheva to the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels for a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

David Hubert's side have been in solid form across all competitions and will see this as a chance to push further up the Europa League table. The Stade Joseph Marien has been a difficult place for visiting teams this season, and Union will look to use that advantage.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under Ran Kozuch with a mixed recent record in European football. The Israeli side have experience across different levels of continental competition, but they head into this fixture needing a result after a difficult run.

Union sit 12th in the Europa League standings, while Hapoel Beer Sheva are down in 24th. For the visitors, this is a must-improve fixture if they want to stay in contention in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Hubert

Union St. Gilloise are managed by David Hubert heading into this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are led by Ran Kozuch. As with the home team, no confirmed squad availability details have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

GIL

GIL - Form

VPL
W0-3
ANT
W0-2
OHL
D1-1
RSO
D1-1
NIJ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HBS

HBS - Form

ZVE
W0-2
SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
AZ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Union St. Gilloise have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup victory over KFC Nijlen, and before that they drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the five-match stretch, they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europe and defeated Royal Antwerp 2-0 in the Belgian First Division A.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. They also recorded a 2-1 win over Sabah FK in Champions League qualification during that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit in 12th place while Hapoel Beer Sheva are in 24th. Union are well within the pack chasing a strong finish, while Hapoel face a more urgent need to pick up points to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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