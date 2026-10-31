Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs arrive in reasonable shape after back-to-back league wins, including a 2-0 victory at Chelsea last weekend. That run has given north London some breathing room, though the squad remains stretched by a lengthy injury list.

Crystal Palace travel to north London under mounting pressure. Pierre Sage's side lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle last Sunday, a result that left them on just seven points and hovering near the relegation zone.

Palace did beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals, which offers some encouragement ahead of this trip. That win, though, came against a different level of opposition than what awaits at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs hold the home advantage and the better recent league form, but this is a London derby and Palace have shown they can cause problems on the road. The visitors will need to be at their best to take anything from this one.

For US viewers, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

De Zerbi faces a crowded treatment room heading into this fixture. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Destiny Udogie, and James Maddison are all listed as unavailable through injury, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back line of Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, and Micky van de Ven, supported by Andrew Robertson. Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Conor Gallagher, and Mathys Tel are expected to feature in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush leading the attack.

Palace also travel with injury concerns of their own. Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Ismaila Sarr are all sidelined, and Sage has no suspended players to contend with. Walter Benitez is expected to start in goal behind a back line featuring Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, and Jaydee Canvot, with Yeremy Pino, Dwight McNeil, Tyrick Mitchell, Anan Khalaili, Daichi Kamada, and Adam Wharton providing midfield cover and Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line.

Form

Spurs head into this fixture having won two and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with two defeats also in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea, and they also beat Coventry City 3-1 in the league before that. The only draw in the sequence came against Manchester United, finishing 1-1, while losses to Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup round out the picture.

Crystal Palace arrive in far less settled form, having won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Fulham on Tuesday, but that follows a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. Earlier in the run, Palace suffered a heavy 5-0 loss at Brighton, conceding ten goals across the five matches while scoring eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on March 5, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palace hold three wins to Spurs' one, with one draw, though Tottenham did win 1-0 at Selhurst Park in December 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham sit 14th while Crystal Palace are 17th, meaning both clubs are looking over their shoulders and need points from this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: