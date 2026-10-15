Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 12:45 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Today's game between Torreense and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Torreense vs Sunderland are listed below. US viewers can watch the Europa League fixture live via Fubo and DAZN.

Sunderland travel to the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria to face Torreense in the Europa League, with Regis Le Bris's side looking to build momentum in their continental campaign.

The Black Cats arrive in Portugal carrying the weight of a difficult run in the Premier League. Back-to-back defeats — a 2-0 loss to Brighton and a 5-3 reversal against Manchester City — have left Sunderland sitting 14th in the top flight, and a positive result in Europe would do much to steady the mood around the club.

There is off-field distraction to manage as well. Captain Granit Xhaka has been handed a two-year probation and a suspended fine related to a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a matter the club will be eager to put behind them on the pitch.

Sunderland did demonstrate what they are capable of in this competition earlier in the season, beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in their previous Europa League fixture. That result showed Le Bris has the squad depth to compete across multiple fronts, even if consistency in the league has proved elusive.

Torreense, who compete in Liga Portugal 2 domestically, are managed by Luis Tralhao and bring their own Europa League experience to this fixture. They claimed a win over Lillestroem in their last continental outing, though they sit 10th in the Europa League standings and have been inconsistent in domestic play.

Both sides need points. Sunderland are 15th in the Europa League table and cannot afford to let their continental ambitions drift while league form remains unsettled.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Torreense vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Torreense are managed by Luis Tralhao, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also has no confirmed squad news or injury list available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Torreense head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2, though they did claim a 2-1 win away at Lillestroem in the Europa League earlier in the run. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four, pointing to a side capable of producing results but not yet reliable at either end.

Sunderland arrive with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. The most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 5-3 loss to Manchester City — a run that underlines the defensive vulnerability Le Bris's side have shown in the top flight. Their Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar and a Carabao Cup victory over Hull City offer evidence of a squad that can perform, but conceding nine goals across five matches is a concern the coaching staff will need to address.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no previous head-to-head data available for meetings between Torreense and Sunderland, making this a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Torreense sit 10th and Sunderland are 15th, with both sides in the lower half of the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torreense vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: