World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at Jul 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

Switzerland vs Colombia is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland and Colombia meet at BC Place in Vancouver on July 7 in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with a quarter-final place the prize for the winner.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland arrive in the last 16 as Group B winners, having built genuine momentum through the tournament. After an uninspiring opening draw against Qatar, the Swiss found their stride with a 4-1 demolition of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada, and a composed 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Round of 32.

Colombia enter unbeaten under Néstor Lorenzo, who has constructed one of the most defensively disciplined sides at this World Cup. Los Cafeteros topped Group K with seven points, holding Portugal to a goalless draw before edging past Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a Jhon Arias strike in Kansas City.

The Swiss will look to Breel Embolo and the dynamic Johan Manzambi to carry their attacking threat, with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler providing the platform from deep. Colombia, meanwhile, will lean on James Rodríguez to dictate tempo and Luis Díaz to stretch the Swiss shape from the left flank.

Colombia have kept three consecutive clean sheets and conceded just once across the entire tournament. Switzerland have scored ten goals in their last five matches. Something has to give in Vancouver.

Lorenzo's side suffered a significant blow during the Ghana match, with striker Jhon Córdoba ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Luis Suárez is expected to step into the starting line-up in his place.

For full details on how to watch Switzerland vs Colombia live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. The projected XI lines up as: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed in the official data. The projected XI reads: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32 on July 3, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. Prior to that, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing display of the competition, and edged Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia.

Colombia's last five results read W-D-W-W-W. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Ghana on July 4 in the Round of 32, secured by a Jhon Arias goal. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Portugal to seal top spot in Group K, beat DR Congo 1-0, and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Colombia have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches, and arrive in the last 16 having won four of their last five.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on March 25, 2007, when Colombia beat Switzerland 3-1. That single result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head data between the two nations.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: