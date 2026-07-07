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World Cup
team-logoSwitzerland
BC Place Vancouver
team-logoColombia
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How to watch today's Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Switzerland vs Colombia
Switzerland
Colombia
World Cup

How to watch the World Cup match between Switzerland and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at Jul 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

Switzerland vs Colombia is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TSN1

TSN1

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TSN+

TSN+

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CTV

CTV

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RDS Apps

RDS Apps

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Crave

Crave

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RDS

RDS

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CTV App

CTV App

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Switzerland and Colombia meet at BC Place in Vancouver on July 7 in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with a quarter-final place the prize for the winner.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland arrive in the last 16 as Group B winners, having built genuine momentum through the tournament. After an uninspiring opening draw against Qatar, the Swiss found their stride with a 4-1 demolition of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada, and a composed 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Round of 32.

Colombia enter unbeaten under Néstor Lorenzo, who has constructed one of the most defensively disciplined sides at this World Cup. Los Cafeteros topped Group K with seven points, holding Portugal to a goalless draw before edging past Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a Jhon Arias strike in Kansas City.

The Swiss will look to Breel Embolo and the dynamic Johan Manzambi to carry their attacking threat, with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler providing the platform from deep. Colombia, meanwhile, will lean on James Rodríguez to dictate tempo and Luis Díaz to stretch the Swiss shape from the left flank.

Colombia have kept three consecutive clean sheets and conceded just once across the entire tournament. Switzerland have scored ten goals in their last five matches. Something has to give in Vancouver.

Lorenzo's side suffered a significant blow during the Ghana match, with striker Jhon Córdoba ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Luis Suárez is expected to step into the starting line-up in his place.

For full details on how to watch Switzerland vs Colombia live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Team news & squads

Switzerland vs Colombia Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
4-3-3
1G. Kobel4N. Elvedi13R. Rodriguez5M. Akanji6D. Zakaria8R. Freuler17R. Vargas9J. Manzambi10G. Xhaka11D. Ndoye7B. Embolo12C. Vargas17J. Mojica3J. Lucumi2D. Munoz23D. Sanchez14G. Puerta16J. Lerma11J. Arias10J. Rodriguez25L. Suarez7L. Diaz
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
4-2-3-1
Switzerland

Starting XI

Colombia

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • N. Lorenzo

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. The projected XI lines up as: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed in the official data. The projected XI reads: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SUI

SUI - Form

AUS
D1-1
QAT
D1-1
BIH
W4-1
CAN
W2-1
ALG
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COL

COL - Form

JOR
W2-0
UZB
W1-3
COD
W1-0
POR
D0-0
GHA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32 on July 3, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. Prior to that, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing display of the competition, and edged Canada 2-1. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia.

Colombia's last five results read W-D-W-W-W. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Ghana on July 4 in the Round of 32, secured by a Jhon Arias goal. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Portugal to seal top spot in Group K, beat DR Congo 1-0, and opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Colombia have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches, and arrive in the last 16 having won four of their last five.


Head-to-Head Record

SUI

Last match

COL

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1


The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on March 25, 2007, when Colombia beat Switzerland 3-1. That single result represents the full extent of the available head-to-head data between the two nations.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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