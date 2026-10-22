Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Marseille will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Sturm Graz vs Marseille is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sturm Graz host Marseille at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium in Europa League action, with both clubs in desperate need of points from their continental campaigns.

Fabio Ingolitsch's side arrive on the back of a thumping 6-1 Bundesliga win over Grazer AK, a result that will have restored some confidence after a difficult run in Europe. That domestic form, though, has not translated to the continental stage, and Sturm go into this fixture knowing that a second Europa League defeat in succession would leave their campaign in serious trouble.

Marseille arrive carrying the wounds of a 1-0 Europa League loss to Olympiacos at the Stade Velodrome — a result that left Bruno Genesio's side without a point from their opening two European matches. The pressure on OM to perform on the road in Graz is considerable.

There are, at least, signs of life in Ligue 1. Marseille dismantled Angers 5-2 last weekend, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri among the scorers in an attacking display that showed what this side is capable of when firing. Whether they can replicate that form in Austria is the question Genesio must answer.

With Sturm sitting 26th and Marseille in 31st in the Europa League table, this is a meeting between two clubs who cannot afford another slip. Something has to give in Graz.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille live.

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille for this Europa League trip, with team news also yet to be confirmed for the visitors. Check back ahead of the match for the latest squad information.

Form

Sturm Graz head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most impressive result in that run was a 6-1 demolition of Grazer AK in the Bundesliga on October 18, though they were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Europa League just days earlier. A 3-0 defeat to Salzburg in September represents their other low point in this period. Across the five matches, Sturm scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Marseille arrive with two wins from their last five games. The most recent of those was a 5-2 victory over Angers in Ligue 1, a result that followed a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos. OM have lost three of their five matches in this run, including a heavy 4-1 reverse against Besiktas in Europe, and have scored nine goals while conceding nine across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice before, both encounters coming in the Champions League group stage in 1999. The most recent of those fixtures saw Sturm Graz win 3-2 at home on October 27, 1999. Marseille claimed the earlier meeting, winning 2-0 at their own ground in September of that year. Each side has one victory from the two recorded meetings.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Sturm Graz currently sit in 26th place while Marseille are one position below them in 31st — meaning both clubs are firmly in the bottom half of the competition and in real need of a result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: