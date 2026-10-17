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Ligue 1
team-logoStrasbourg
Stade de la Meinau
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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How to watch today's Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 11:15 a.m..

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade de la Meinau to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on October 17, arriving in Alsace with their confidence at a season high after dismantling Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in midweek Champions League action.

Luis Enrique's side are in formidable shape. Ousmane Dembele was the standout performer against City, scoring and creating in a performance that drew widespread praise, while Desire Doue, Vitinha, and Maghnes Akliouche also got on the scoresheet. That result extended PSG's unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions.

Enrique himself acknowledged after the City win that PSG could have lost the tie had Manchester City's second-half pressure continued, but the result was ultimately comfortable and the performance underlined the French champions' status as Europe's most dangerous team right now.

Strasbourg arrive at this fixture in a difficult moment. Hugo Oliveira's side have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, falling 2-1 to Nice most recently, and they carry a lengthy injury list into the game that will stretch their squad depth considerably.

The hosts have shown they can cause problems on home soil — they beat PSG 2-1 at the Stade de la Meinau as recently as May 2025 — but the gulf in current form between these two sides is significant.

For PSG, this is an opportunity to build on their midweek European statement and apply pressure at the top of the Ligue 1 table. For Strasbourg, it is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them drop into the bottom half of the division.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-3-3
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
page.match.formation.title
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
F. JoergensenF. JoergensenK. CoulibalyK. Coulibalyteam-logoJ. Mitchellteam-logoG. AntwiOsoOsoteam-logoD. SousaD. EssugoD. EssugoG. ReynaG. ReynaG. YassineG. Yassineteam-logoJ. OrtegaS. Amo-AmeyawS. Amo-AmeyawM. SafonovM. SafonovMarquinhosMarquinhosA. HakimiA. HakimiW. PachoW. PachoN. MendesN. MendesF. RuizF. RuizL. BeraldoL. BeraldoJ. NevesJ. NevesF. TorresF. TorresK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaM. GodtsM. Godts
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
Strasbourg

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • H. Oliveira
  • Luis Enrique

Strasbourg head into this fixture with a significant number of first-team absences. Hugo Oliveira is without Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, Martial Godo, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington, Hermann Diandaga, and Sebastian Nanasi through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with Conrad Harder expected to lead the attack.

PSG travel with a near-full squad. Luis Enrique has Senny Mayulu and Alessandro Longoni unavailable through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI features Matvey Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes in defence, Fabian Ruiz, Lucas Beraldo, and Joao Neves in midfield, and Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Mika Godts supporting the attack.

Form

STR

STR - Form

RCL
W2-1
TRO
W2-6
ASM
D1-1
PAR
L2-1
NCE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
PSG

PSG - Form

SBR
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Strasbourg have won two and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Nice, and they also lost 2-1 to Paris FC earlier in the run. Their two wins came against Troyes, who they beat 6-2, and Lens, beaten 2-1, but they have been unable to build any sustained momentum since those results.

PSG have won all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent result was the 4-2 victory over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. They have scored freely in every fixture and conceded only twice across the entire five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

StrasbourgDrawParis Saint-Germain
1
1
3
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
9Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 PSG victory at the Stade de la Meinau in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three times, with Strasbourg claiming one victory — a 2-1 home win in May 2025 — and one match ending in a 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes in October 2025. PSG have generally held the upper hand in this fixture, though Strasbourg have demonstrated they are capable of taking points on home soil.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
6420105+514
D
W
D
W
W
2
LilleLilleLIL
641194+513
W
L
W
W
D
3
RennesRennesREN
64111210+213
W
L
W
W
W
4
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
5
Paris FCParis FCPAR
632184+411
L
W
D
W
W
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
6321118+311
W
W
W
L
D
7
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
8
BrestBrestB29
6222129+38
W
L
L
W
D
9
LorientLorientFCL
62226608
W
L
D
W
L
10
NiceNiceNCE
622257-28
W
W
L
D
L
11
LensLensRCL
62131110+17
W
L
D
L
L
12
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
62131112-17
L
L
D
W
W
13
AngersAngersSCO
6213710-37
L
W
D
L
W
14
MarseilleMarseilleOM
620498+16
W
L
L
L
L
15
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
16
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
6204816-86
L
W
W
L
L
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
6114413-94
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
602448-42
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg sit 12th, placing them firmly in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to move away from danger. PSG are 6th, meaning they arrive as the side with considerably more to play for at the top end of the division, with ground to make up on the early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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