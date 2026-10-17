Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 11:15 Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 11:15 a.m..

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade de la Meinau to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on October 17, arriving in Alsace with their confidence at a season high after dismantling Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in midweek Champions League action.

Luis Enrique's side are in formidable shape. Ousmane Dembele was the standout performer against City, scoring and creating in a performance that drew widespread praise, while Desire Doue, Vitinha, and Maghnes Akliouche also got on the scoresheet. That result extended PSG's unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions.

Enrique himself acknowledged after the City win that PSG could have lost the tie had Manchester City's second-half pressure continued, but the result was ultimately comfortable and the performance underlined the French champions' status as Europe's most dangerous team right now.

Strasbourg arrive at this fixture in a difficult moment. Hugo Oliveira's side have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, falling 2-1 to Nice most recently, and they carry a lengthy injury list into the game that will stretch their squad depth considerably.

The hosts have shown they can cause problems on home soil — they beat PSG 2-1 at the Stade de la Meinau as recently as May 2025 — but the gulf in current form between these two sides is significant.

For PSG, this is an opportunity to build on their midweek European statement and apply pressure at the top of the Ligue 1 table. For Strasbourg, it is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them drop into the bottom half of the division.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Strasbourg head into this fixture with a significant number of first-team absences. Hugo Oliveira is without Joaquin Panichelli, Ismael Doukoure, Martial Godo, Maxi Oyedele, Deivid Washington, Hermann Diandaga, and Sebastian Nanasi through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with Conrad Harder expected to lead the attack.

PSG travel with a near-full squad. Luis Enrique has Senny Mayulu and Alessandro Longoni unavailable through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI features Matvey Safonov in goal, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes in defence, Fabian Ruiz, Lucas Beraldo, and Joao Neves in midfield, and Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Mika Godts supporting the attack.

Form

Strasbourg have won two and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Nice, and they also lost 2-1 to Paris FC earlier in the run. Their two wins came against Troyes, who they beat 6-2, and Lens, beaten 2-1, but they have been unable to build any sustained momentum since those results.

PSG have won all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent result was the 4-2 victory over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. They have scored freely in every fixture and conceded only twice across the entire five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 PSG victory at the Stade de la Meinau in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three times, with Strasbourg claiming one victory — a 2-1 home win in May 2025 — and one match ending in a 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes in October 2025. PSG have generally held the upper hand in this fixture, though Strasbourg have demonstrated they are capable of taking points on home soil.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg sit 12th, placing them firmly in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to move away from danger. PSG are 6th, meaning they arrive as the side with considerably more to play for at the top end of the division, with ground to make up on the early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: