How to watch St.Truiden vs Zulte Waregem with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 Nov 8, 2026 - 13:15 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

St. Truiden host Zulte Waregem at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the Belgian top flight.

Frederic De Meyer's side have had a turbulent few weeks. Conference League commitments have stretched the squad, and back-to-back league defeats to Club Brugge and OH Leuven have left St. Truiden sitting 15th in the standings.

There was a rare positive mid-week, though. St. Truiden drew 1-1 with Brann in the Conference League on November 5, a result that at least steadied the ship before this domestic test.

Zulte Waregem arrive under Michael Beale in similarly difficult circumstances, sitting 12th and carrying a run of three consecutive First Division A defeats. A 4-2 loss to Club Brugge on October 30 was the most recent blow.

Beale's side did manage a 3-0 cup win over RFC Seraing in October, but league form has been a persistent problem. Four defeats from their last five competitive matches tells its own story.

A win for either side would provide some much-needed relief in a congested lower half of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

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