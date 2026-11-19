How to watch Sao Paulo vs Fluminense with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 Nov 19, 2026 - 19:30

Sao Paulo host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at contrasting ends of the table. Dorival Junior's side sit tenth and are looking to arrest a run that has produced just one win from their last four league outings.

Fluminense arrive in far better shape. Marcao's team have won their last two Serie A matches and head into this game fourth in the standings, firmly in the conversation for a continental berth.

Sao Paulo's recent form has been inconsistent. They drew 0-0 with Corinthians in their last outing and were beaten 3-2 by Bahia the week before, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at a critical stage of the season.

Fluminense, by contrast, put three past Vitoria without reply in their most recent match and followed up an earlier win over Internacional to build genuine momentum. They come into this game with confidence.

The head-to-head record adds an intriguing layer. Fluminense have won the last two meetings between these sides, including a remarkable 6-0 victory in November 2025, and Sao Paulo will be eager to correct that at home.

For Sao Paulo, three points are close to a necessity if they want to move away from mid-table. For Fluminense, a win would tighten their grip on a top-four position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this game live.

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