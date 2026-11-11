How to watch San Marino vs Belarus with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 Nov 12, 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico San Marino

San Marino host Belarus at the Stadio Olimpico in Serravalle in UEFA Nations League C, with both sides having already met once in this campaign.

Bearus arrive in strong form, sitting second in the group after a run of results that has included a commanding 4-0 win over San Marino earlier in October. Viktor Goncharenko's side will be looking to build on that momentum and consolidate their position in the standings.

San Marino, by contrast, have struggled throughout this Nations League cycle. Roberto Cevoli's side have lost all five of their last five competitive matches, conceding heavily in several of them, and will be looking to avoid a repeat of the heavy defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have shown resilience in the face of consistent adversity, but the gap in quality between the two sides has been evident in recent results. San Marino have yet to claim a point in this Nations League group.

Bearus have not been flawless. A draw against Finland and a defeat to Albania earlier in the campaign showed they are not untouchable. But their overall trajectory in this group has been upward.

For fans wanting to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch San Marino vs Belarus.

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