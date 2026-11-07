How to watch Saint-Etienne vs Laval with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 Nov 7, 2026 - 14:00 Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Saint-Etienne host Laval at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Ligue 2, with Ian Cathro's side looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat last time out.

The Verts sit top of the Ligue 2 table and will be eager to reassert their title credentials in front of their home support. A 3-0 loss to Guingamp last month was a rare stumble in what has otherwise been a strong run of form.

Laval arrive in Saint-Etienne sitting 17th in the standings, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations. David Vignes' side are fighting to pull away from the relegation zone and will need a strong road performance to take anything from Geoffroy Guichard.

The visitors come into this match with mixed recent results, though they did claim a narrow win over Boulogne in their most recent outing. Consistency has been an issue for Laval, and they will need to be more compact defensively than they were in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Clermont earlier in October.

With the gap between first and 17th as wide as it is, Saint-Etienne will start as clear favourites. But Ligue 2 has a habit of producing surprises, and Laval have shown they can compete on their day.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Saint-Etienne vs Laval, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads