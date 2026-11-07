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Ligue 2
team-logoSaint-Etienne
Stade Geoffroy Guichard
team-logoLaval
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fanatiz Canada
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Saint-Etienne vs. Laval live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Saint-Etienne vs Laval
Saint-Etienne
Laval
Ligue 2

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Saint-Etienne vs Laval in live Ligue 2 action today.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 2 - Game Week 12
Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Saint-Etienne host Laval at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Ligue 2, with Ian Cathro's side looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat last time out.

The Verts sit top of the Ligue 2 table and will be eager to reassert their title credentials in front of their home support. A 3-0 loss to Guingamp last month was a rare stumble in what has otherwise been a strong run of form.

Laval arrive in Saint-Etienne sitting 17th in the standings, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations. David Vignes' side are fighting to pull away from the relegation zone and will need a strong road performance to take anything from Geoffroy Guichard.

The visitors come into this match with mixed recent results, though they did claim a narrow win over Boulogne in their most recent outing. Consistency has been an issue for Laval, and they will need to be more compact defensively than they were in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Clermont earlier in October.

With the gap between first and 17th as wide as it is, Saint-Etienne will start as clear favourites. But Ligue 2 has a habit of producing surprises, and Laval have shown they can compete on their day.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Saint-Etienne vs Laval, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads

Saint-Etienne vs Laval Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Cathro

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