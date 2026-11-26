How to watch Romania U17 vs Cameroon U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 27, 2026 - 11:00

Romania U17 and Cameroon U17 meet in Group K of the World Cup U17, with both sides in need of a result. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Romania arrive on a losing run. They went down 1-0 to Mexico U17 on November 21 and then lost 1-0 to Venezuela U17 on November 24, scoring no goals in either game.

Those back-to-back defeats stand out against their qualifying form. Romania won their last three European Championship U17 Qualification matches, including a 4-0 win away to the Faroe Islands and a 2-0 victory over Cyprus.

Cameroon have had a harder tournament. They lost 2-1 to Venezuela U17 on November 21 and then were beaten 4-0 by Mexico U17 on November 24.

That leaves Cameroon fourth in the group, one place behind Romania in third. A first points haul would change the picture quickly for either side.

Romania have the better recent record and the higher position, but both teams will be short of confidence after their latest results. Here is how to follow the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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