How to watch Rennes vs Lille with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 Nov 8, 2026 - 09:00 Roazhon Park

Rennes take on Lille at Roazhon Park in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits two sides with contrasting recent momentum against each other.

Franck Haise's Rennes sit fifth in the table and have had a turbulent run of results, mixing European commitments with inconsistent domestic form. A heavy 5-2 defeat to Nice in late October was a setback, though a 3-0 win over Strasbourg showed they can still perform at their best.

Lille arrive in third place under Davide Ancelotti, carrying a mix of Champions League fatigue and domestic resilience. Their last five matches have included a damaging 2-4 loss to Galatasaray in Europe, but a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Lens last time out gave them a platform to build on.

The head-to-head record favours Lille, who have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs in Ligue 1. Rennes have not beaten Lille at Roazhon Park in their most recent home fixture in this sequence, losing 1-2 in March 2026.

With both sides carrying injury concerns and neither able to claim truly settled form, this is a fixture where fine margins are likely to decide the outcome.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes vs Lille live.

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