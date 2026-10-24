Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 Oct 24, 2026 - 17:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Inter Miami CF will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami CF are listed below.

Inter Miami CF travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to face Red Bull New York in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Red Bulls come into this match sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a position that leaves Michael Bradley's side with little margin for error if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Inter Miami arrive in a far more comfortable position. Kily Gonzalez's side sit second in the East, and Lionel Messi has been in the form of his life. The Argentine scored twice against Atlanta United in his most recent outing, extending his lead at the top of the MLS Golden Boot standings.

New York's recent run of results makes for difficult reading. Three defeats in their last five matches, including back-to-back losses to Toronto FC and DC United, has put pressure on the home side ahead of a fixture against one of the conference's form teams.

Messi is not the only star drawing attention to the MLS this week. Antoine Griezmann, currently at Orlando City, has been backed to remain in the league for two or three more seasons, while speculation continues to link Neymar with a move to Inter Miami to reunite with his former Barcelona team-mate.

Messi himself has also been away from club duties this week, travelling to Oviedo to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, an honour that recognised both his extraordinary career and his charitable work through the Leo Messi Foundation.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS clash live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Michael Bradley's Red Bull New York side have no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad.

For Inter Miami, coach Kily Gonzalez has also not released a probable lineup, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Red Bull New York have won two and lost three of their last five MLS matches, producing an inconsistent run of results ahead of this fixture. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Toronto FC, and they also fell 0-3 to St. Louis City during that stretch. Their sole bright spot was a 4-1 win over San Diego FC, though back-to-back defeats to close the run will concern Bradley.

Inter Miami have been in considerably stronger form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United, a game in which Messi scored twice. Gonzalez's side also posted a 4-0 win over DC United and a 2-0 victory against New York City FC during the same period, though a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew shows they are not without vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami's ground in April 2026. Prior to that, Red Bull New York suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat at home to Inter Miami in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami have the stronger record, with the historical scorelines in this rivalry often producing goals at both ends.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami's second-place standing puts them firmly in the mix for a top seed heading into the playoffs, while Red Bull New York's ninth-place position means they are fighting to stay in contention for a postseason berth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: