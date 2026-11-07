Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Watch it on TSN Premium
Anggi Riwanto
Assisted by

Watch Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Sociedad
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano in live LaLiga action today.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongM Plus Live
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Reale Arena

Real Sociedad host Rayo Vallecano at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in a Sunday LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side sit fifth in LaLiga and come into this match with a mixed recent run. They drew 1-1 with Lyon in the Europa League before losing 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao in their last league outing, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this home fixture.

Real Sociedad are not short of attacking quality, and their 6-0 demolition of Lillestroem in the Europa League and a 5-2 win at Malaga in LaLiga confirm they can be devastating when momentum is with them. Managing a dual campaign across Europe and the league remains the central challenge for Matarazzo.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in twelfth place and in need of points. Benat San Jose's side have shown they can grind out results, beating Celta Vigo 3-0 in their most recent LaLiga outing, but inconsistency has defined their season so far.

The visitors have lost just once in their last five across all competitions, which gives this fixture a competitive edge that the standings alone might not suggest. Rayo are not travelling to San Sebastian simply to make up the numbers.

The two clubs have a recent history of close contests, including a 3-3 draw at Vallecas in April and a 1-0 Rayo win at the Reale Arena in October 2025. Home advantage matters, but Sociedad will need to be at their best.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

Live stream and TV channel options for Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below. Use ExpressVPN to access your preferred streaming service securely or to bypass geo-restrictions if you are watching from outside your usual region.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Formation
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
4-2-3-1
A. RemiroA. RemiroI. ZubeldiaI. ZubeldiaJ. AramburuJ. AramburuJ. MartinJ. MartinS. GomezS. GomezA. BarrenetxeaA. BarrenetxeaG. GuedesG. GuedesC. SolerC. SolerL. SucicL. SucicJ. GorrotxategiJ. Gorrotxategiteam-logoO. OskarssonE. AuderoE. AuderoA. PedrosaA. PedrosaF. LejeuneF. Lejeuneteam-logoM. SadickA. RatiuA. RatiuP. CissP. CissP. DiazP. DiazU. LopezU. LopezJ. de FrutosJ. de Frutosteam-logoG. TsitaishviliS. CamelloS. Camello
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
4-2-3-1
Real Sociedad

Starting XI

Rayo Vallecano

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo
  • B. San Jose

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google