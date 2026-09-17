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Europa League
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth
Real Sociedad
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Check current packages and sign up to stream the match live.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Real Sociedad host AFC Bournemouth at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián in a Europa League fixture that brings together two clubs navigating contrasting early-season pressures.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side come into this match on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, a result that extended a difficult run and raised questions about their form ahead of a European test.

Real Sociedad's recent league record shows two wins from their last five, with defeats to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid bookending a spell that included a narrow 2-3 win at Elche and a goalless draw with Celta Vigo.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive in the Basque Country without a Premier League win to their name this season. Four league matches have produced three draws and one defeat, though a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and a spirited 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend showed there is quality in this squad.

The Cherries' inability to close out matches has been a recurring issue. They surrendered a two-goal lead at Newcastle United and conceded a late equaliser against Brentford, a result that came with an unwanted Premier League record attached.

Bournemouth will be determined to put league frustrations aside and use this Europa League fixture as an opportunity to build confidence on the road.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo

Pellegrino Matarazzo has not confirmed a probable lineup for Real Sociedad ahead of this Europa League fixture. Further injury and suspension updates for the home side are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Marco Rose has similarly not released a confirmed squad list for Bournemouth. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and team news will be updated as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

RSO

RSO - Form

RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
CEL
D0-0
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BOU

BOU - Form

MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. Prior to that, they claimed a 2-3 away win at Elche, drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo, beat Espanyol 2-1, and were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid. Across those five games, Sociedad scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Bournemouth's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and before that a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City. They also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United, drew 1-1 at Everton, and lost 2-1 to Manchester City. The Cherries scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meetings between these two clubs came in pre-season friendlies in August 2025, with the sides drawing 1-1 and 0-0 on the same day. Prior to that, Real Sociedad won 2-1 against Bournemouth in a friendly in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Real Sociedad hold the edge with one win to Bournemouth's none, with two draws.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, both Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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