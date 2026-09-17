Europa League - Game Week 1 Sep 17, 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Check current packages and sign up to stream the match live.

Real Sociedad host AFC Bournemouth at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián in a Europa League fixture that brings together two clubs navigating contrasting early-season pressures.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side come into this match on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, a result that extended a difficult run and raised questions about their form ahead of a European test.

Real Sociedad's recent league record shows two wins from their last five, with defeats to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid bookending a spell that included a narrow 2-3 win at Elche and a goalless draw with Celta Vigo.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive in the Basque Country without a Premier League win to their name this season. Four league matches have produced three draws and one defeat, though a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and a spirited 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend showed there is quality in this squad.

The Cherries' inability to close out matches has been a recurring issue. They surrendered a two-goal lead at Newcastle United and conceded a late equaliser against Brentford, a result that came with an unwanted Premier League record attached.

Bournemouth will be determined to put league frustrations aside and use this Europa League fixture as an opportunity to build confidence on the road.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pellegrino Matarazzo has not confirmed a probable lineup for Real Sociedad ahead of this Europa League fixture. Further injury and suspension updates for the home side are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Marco Rose has similarly not released a confirmed squad list for Bournemouth. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and team news will be updated as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. Prior to that, they claimed a 2-3 away win at Elche, drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo, beat Espanyol 2-1, and were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid. Across those five games, Sociedad scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Bournemouth's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and before that a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City. They also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United, drew 1-1 at Everton, and lost 2-1 to Manchester City. The Cherries scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meetings between these two clubs came in pre-season friendlies in August 2025, with the sides drawing 1-1 and 0-0 on the same day. Prior to that, Real Sociedad won 2-1 against Bournemouth in a friendly in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Real Sociedad hold the edge with one win to Bournemouth's none, with two draws.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: