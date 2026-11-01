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LaLiga
team-logoRacing Santander
Estadio El Sardinero
team-logoReal Madrid
Watch it on TSN Premium
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Watch Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Racing Santander vs Real Madrid in live LaLiga action today.

Flagship Network
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Serves as the primary digital home for Spanish football in Canada, streaming all 380 LaLiga matches live and on demand.

✅ Available as an inexpensive direct-to-consumer digital subscription without requiring a full TSN TV package or cable login.

✅ Bundles Spanish football with a heavy Canadian sports roster, including CFL football, NFL games, MLS, Formula 1, and FIFA tournament action.

Monthly from$29.99 CAD
French Coverage
RDS Logo

RDS

✅ Airs select marquee LaLiga fixtures and highlights with dedicated French-language play-by-play and analysis across RDS, RDS2, and RDS Info.

✅ Accessible either as an authentic linear cable channel across Quebec and Canada or as a standalone digital stream via the RDS app.

✅ Combines European football coverage with prominent Canadian French-language staples, including Montreal Canadiens hockey, CFL, and international tournaments.

Monthly from$24.99 CAD

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How to watch Racing Santander vs Real Madrid with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomPremier Sports Player
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio El Sardinero

Real Madrid travel to Estadio El Sardinero to face Racing Santander in a LaLiga fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for Jose Mourinho's side.

Los Blancos head into Sunday's match on the back of a statement 2-1 victory at Camp Nou, a result that slashed Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to just three points. Mourinho's men are now in pursuit, and anything less than three points against a mid-table Racing side would feel like a missed opportunity.

Racing sit 13th in LaLiga and have been inconsistent at home, though they arrive into this fixture with back-to-back wins across cup and league. Jose Lopez's side will not be short of motivation against the reigning champions.

For Real Madrid, the challenge is maintaining momentum without several key players. Vinicius Junior serves a suspension, while the injury list continues to thin out the squad. Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice in the Clasico, will be expected to carry the attacking burden once again.

Off the pitch, Mbappe has been at the centre of a controversy involving comments about Mao Zedong that triggered significant backlash in China, leading to sponsor terminations and a broadcasting suspension by China Media Group. Real Madrid have since issued a formal apology, and the club will be eager to shift focus back to matters on the pitch.

With the title race tightening and Real Madrid needing to stay in touch with Barcelona, this is a fixture Mourinho's squad must win. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
J. AgirrezabalaJ. AgirrezabalaJ. BelocianJ. BelocianA. MantillaA. MantillaA. Martin CaricolA. Martin CaricolP. RamonP. Ramonteam-logoS. CanalesI. VicenteI. VicenteI. MartinI. MartinM. PratiM. PratiA. AlmeidaA. AlmeidaY. ZabiriY. ZabiriT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. DumfriesD. DumfriesI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenE. CamavingaE. CamavingaY. DiomandeY. DiomandeJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
Racing Santander

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • J. Lopez
  • J. Mourinho
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