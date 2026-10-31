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How to watch Paris FC vs Monaco with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 Nov 1, 2026 - 11:15 Stade Jean Bouin

Paris FC host Monaco at the Stade Jean Bouin in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight in the upper half of the table. Monaco arrive in Paris sitting fourth, one place above their hosts, making this a direct contest between two sides with European ambitions.

Liam Rosenior's Paris FC come into this match in mixed form. A 4-3 win over Rennes showed their attacking threat, but defeats to Lens and Lorient in recent weeks have exposed inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Monaco have had a congested schedule across domestic and European competition. Filipe Luis's side drew 1-1 with Lille in their last Ligue 1 outing and followed that with a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg, a result that demonstrated their quality when performing at full capacity.

Lamine Camara is one of the most closely watched players in French football right now. The 22-year-old Senegal international has been a driving force in Monaco's midfield this season, and his ability to cover ground and contribute in both phases will be central to how this game is contested.

Paris FC will be without several first-team players through injury, which could limit Rosenior's options as the match progresses. Monaco also carry their own injury concerns heading into the fixture.

Broadcast information for this Ligue 1 game is listed below.

Team news & squads