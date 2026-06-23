Today's game between Panama and Croatia will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 7:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch Panama vs Croatia on TSN1, TSN+, CTV, CTV App, RDS, RDS Apps, and Crave. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Panama and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium on June 23 in a Group L fixture that carries serious consequences for both sides at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With just one round of games played, both teams already face the prospect of an early exit.

Panama lost their opening match 1-0 to Ghana at the same venue six days ago. Thomas Christiansen's side created chances but could not find a way through, and they need a result here to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Croatia's situation is equally precarious. Zlatko Dalic's men were beaten 4-2 by England in Arlington, a game they led at half-time before being overwhelmed after the break. The Vatreni cannot afford another slip.

For Panama, the stakes carry extra weight. La Marea Roja went through their entire World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten, and Christiansen will demand a performance that reflects that quality. This is the chance to record their first World Cup victory.

Croatia, despite the setback against England, retain the quality to respond. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic give Dalic a midfield foundation that few teams at this tournament can match, and the Vatreni have shown at previous World Cups that they can dig deep when it matters.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of Group L after the opening round. Defeat for either team would leave their tournament in serious jeopardy with England still to come. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Panama vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen names a projected XI with Orlando Mosquera in goal and a back four of Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Cesar Blackman, and Christian Martinez. Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, Andres Andrade, and Yoel Barcenas are set to operate across midfield, with Jose Luis Rodriguez and Cecilio Waterman leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Panama.

For Croatia, Zlatko Dalic is expected to field Dominik Livakovic in goal, protected by Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, and Luka Vuskovic. Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, and Petar Sucic form the midfield three, with Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, and Petar Musa in attack. Croatia also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the World Cup on June 17. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina before beating the Dominican Republic 4-2 in a friendly. A 6-2 loss to Brazil was offset by a 2-1 win over South Africa, giving Panama nine goals scored and ten conceded across the five games.

Croatia's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats. They lost most recently to England 4-2 in the World Cup on June 17, having also fallen to Belgium 2-0 and Brazil 3-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. Their wins came against Slovenia 2-1 and Colombia 2-1. Croatia scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five-game run, with no clean sheets recorded.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Panama and Croatia across the last five encounters. Tuesday's fixture at Toronto Stadium will represent the first recorded data point between these two sides.

Standings

In Group L, Panama currently sit third and Croatia fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: