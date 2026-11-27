How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Copa Libertadores - Final Nov 28, 2026 - 15:00

Palmeiras host Estudiantes in a Copa Libertadores fixture, with Abel Ferreira's side looking to recover from a poor run of results at home and in Serie A.

The Brazilian side head into the match on the back of two straight league setbacks and a draw. They lost 2-1 to Cruzeiro on November 18, drew 1-1 with Flamengo three days later, and then went down 3-0 to already relegated Chapecoense on November 24.

That defeat stung. Palmeiras remain second in the Serie A table, but the 3-0 loss to the league's bottom side leaves Ferreira with questions to answer before another knockout-style test.

Estudiantes arrive under Alexander Medina with a mixed domestic record. They beat Independiente Rivadavia 3-2 in the Super Cup on November 12, but their last three Liga Profesional games produced two draws and a defeat to Union.

The Argentine side also have recent history against Brazilian opposition. Their last Copa Libertadores outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Flamengo, and the result was recorded as a win for Estudiantes.

Palmeiras sit second in Group F in the standings supplied, while Estudiantes are second in Group A. Both clubs know how little room there is for another slip.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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