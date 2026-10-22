Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

OFI Crete face Bayer Leverkusen at the Pankritio Stadium in a Europa League fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in the competition.

Christos Kontis's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and arrive at this match under pressure. Three defeats in their last four outings, including a 3-0 loss to AEK Athens and a 2-1 reverse against Rennes in the Europa League, have left them deep in the standings and in need of a result.

Leverkusen, by contrast, are in the form of their lives. Carles Martinez's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring sixteen goals in the process. That run includes a 4-0 dismantling of Lech Poznan in the Europa League and a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Patrik Schick has been central to that Bundesliga momentum, having scored in six consecutive league fixtures to set a new club record at the BayArena. The Czech striker's form has helped Leverkusen climb into the top four of the German top flight, sitting just one point behind Bayern Munich.

OFI Crete's only bright spot in recent memory was a 2-0 Europa League win over Hoffenheim in September, which showed they can compete at this level on their day. Repeating that against a Leverkusen side in this kind of form is a far steeper ask.

For the Greek side, this is a must-win situation in European terms. Leverkusen will be looking to cement their position near the top of the Europa League table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Christos Kontis has not confirmed a probable lineup for OFI Crete ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Carles Martinez is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI for Leverkusen. No injury or suspension data has been provided for the away side at this stage, and further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Kalamata in the Super League, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League. Their only victory in this run was a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in European competition. Across the five matches, OFI Crete scored twelve goals and conceded twelve.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, and they also claimed a commanding 4-0 victory against Lech Poznan in the Europa League. A 3-4 away win at Mainz earlier in the run underlines the attacking threat Martinez's side carry into every fixture. Leverkusen scored sixteen goals and conceded just two across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen, making this a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the frontrunners in the competition, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture critical for the Greek side's hopes of remaining relevant in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: