Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 10:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries early-season weight for both clubs. Oliver Glasner's side welcome a Spurs team that has undergone a dramatic transformation over the summer under Roberto De Zerbi.

Forest arrive into this match having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool on Matchday 2, though back-to-back defeats to Leeds United in the league and Carabao Cup before that left Glasner searching for consistency. The City Ground remains a difficult venue for visiting sides, and Forest will look to make it count.

Tottenham's summer has been defined by extraordinary spending, with the club committing close to £400 million on new players. De Zerbi has reshaped the squad almost entirely, though the opening Premier League results have been rocky. Spurs lost 3-0 at Brentford on Matchday 1 and then fell 2-0 at Newcastle on Matchday 2, leaving them without a top-flight point so far this season.

Sandro Tonali arrives as one of the centrepieces of that rebuild, completing a record-breaking move to north London in the summer window. The Italian midfielder is expected to start and will be central to how De Zerbi wants Spurs to control matches in the middle of the park.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has been officially excluded from Tottenham's Premier League squad after a proposed move to Everton collapsed, and a late transfer to Trabzonspor remains unresolved. The Brazilian's absence is just one subplot in a complicated squad situation at Spurs heading into the weekend.

With Forest sitting 15th and Tottenham rooted to the foot of the table in 20th, both sides need a result. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Nicolo Savona and Ibrahim Sangare through injury for Forest, though no suspensions affect the squad. The projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, and Jair Cunha. Neco Williams, Ola Aina, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee, and Morgan Gibbs-White are expected in midfield, with Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus leading the attack.

Roberto De Zerbi faces a longer injury list at Tottenham. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Savio are all sidelined. Pape Matar Sarr has departed on loan to Juventus, further thinning the midfield options. The projected XI places Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Micky van de Ven, Andrew Robertson, Archie Gray, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence. Sandro Tonali and Rodrigo Bentancur are named in midfield alongside Mateus Fernandes, with Mathys Tel, Pedro Porro, and Omar Marmoush in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Liverpool in the Premier League, a point that offered some encouragement after a 0-1 league defeat to Leeds United the previous weekend. Forest also lost 0-2 to Leeds in the Carabao Cup during that same run, though pre-season wins over Brest (2-0) and Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) provided a positive base.

Tottenham's last five matches tell a similarly uneven story, producing one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 0-2 Premier League loss at Newcastle United. A 3-0 league defeat at Brentford also features in that run, though Spurs did beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the Carabao Cup. Pre-season results were mixed, with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim followed by a 2-2 draw against the same opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Forest have won three and Tottenham one, with one further Forest victory also recorded. Forest won 3-0 at home in December 2025 and 1-0 at home in December 2024, while Tottenham's sole win in this run came in April 2024, when they beat Forest 3-1 at home.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest currently sit 15th and Tottenham Hotspur are 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: