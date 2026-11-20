How to watch Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 11:15 Allianz Riviera

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Allianz Riviera to face Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday, December 12, 2026, as the league leaders look to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

PSG arrive in the south of France in formidable shape. Luis Enrique's side have won all five of their last matches, racking up 14 goals and conceding just three across that run. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 win over Troyes, sandwiched between a 6-0 demolition of Villarreal and a commanding 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Nice are no pushover at home, however. Olivier Pantaloni's side have won four of their last five matches in Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals in the process. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Lyon, and they head into this fixture on the back of three consecutive league wins.

The visitors will be without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the Champions League clash with Barcelona in October. The Georgian winger has confirmed he expects to miss around six months of action.

For Nice, captain and veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is named in the projected lineup as Pantaloni looks to impose his side's physicality in midfield against one of Europe's most technically gifted squads.

PSG sit top of Ligue 1 with 23 points, two clear of second-placed Lille. Nice, in sixth, will be looking to close the gap on the European places with a statement result on home soil.