Serie A - Game Week 9 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Brianteo

Today's game between Monza and SSC Napoli will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Monza vs SSC Napoli are listed below.

Napoli travel to the Stadio Brianteo to face Monza in Serie A on Wednesday, October 28, with Massimiliano Allegri's side looking to bounce back after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Roma at the weekend.

Allegri will not be in the dugout for this one. The Napoli head coach was sent off in the closing stages of that draw and has since been handed a two-match suspension by the Giudice Sportivo, ruling him out of both this fixture and the subsequent trip to Juventus.

It has been a turbulent few days for Napoli off the pitch, and they arrive in Monza carrying fresh defensive injury concerns after Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola both sustained muscular problems in the final minutes against Roma.

On the brighter side, Scott McTominay has been in exceptional form since returning from a heart procedure. The Scottish midfielder scored twice against Roma and twice against Bodo/Glimt, and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne in the engine room has looked increasingly fluid.

Monza sit 15th in the table and have won just one of their last five matches, though they did put four past Cagliari in that victory. Ivan Juric's side will look to exploit any instability in a Napoli squad stretched thin by injuries and suspension.

Napoli are 10th in Serie A standings, a position that does not fully reflect the quality in their squad but does reflect a season that has been inconsistent. With a trip to Juventus to follow, how Allegri's stand-in handles this fixture matters.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monza vs Napoli.

How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, and Yvan Kouadio Maye through injury. Ivan Juric is expected to field a projected XI of Toernqvist, Goglichidze, Lucchesi, Carboni, Foe Ondoa, Mota, Birindelli, Robinson, Akinsanmiro, Mangas, and Varela.

Napoli head into the match without head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is suspended. Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, Alisson Santos, and Benoit Badiashile are all sidelined through injury, with Badiashile among those hurt in the Roma draw. The projected XI is expected to be Meret, Olivera, Rafa Marin, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Anguissa, McTominay, De Bruyne, Politano, Hoejlund, and Lang. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Monza have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Torino, and they have also lost to Lazio and Cremonese in that run, though a 4-0 win over Cagliari stands out.

Napoli have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-3 draw with Roma, and they also drew 4-3 with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. A 1-0 defeat to Venezia and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in Europe represent the low points, while a 3-0 win over Frosinone shows what they are capable of when at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 19, 2025, when Napoli won 1-0 at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have won three times and Monza twice, with the sides scoring a combined 14 goals. Napoli's record at Monza's ground has been mixed, with the home side winning 2-0 in May 2023 before Napoli responded with a 4-2 victory at the same venue in April 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Monza sit 15th while Napoli are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: