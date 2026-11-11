How to watch Montenegro vs Latvia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 Nov 12, 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Pod Goricom

Montenegro host Latvia at Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica in a UEFA Nations League C group fixture, with both sides in contrasting form heading into the match.

Mirko Vucinic's Montenegro side sit top of Group 2 and have been in solid form across the Nations League campaign, picking up wins over Latvia and Armenia in recent weeks. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw with Armenia on October 5.

Latvia arrive in far less convincing shape. Paolo Nicolato's side have lost their last four matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Montenegro in the reverse fixture on October 2 and a 2-1 loss to Cyprus on October 5.

Montenegro have scored freely in this Nations League cycle, finding the net in every match they have played in the competition. Latvia, by contrast, have struggled to keep pace at the back and have been shut out twice in their last four outings.

The head-to-head record between these sides leans in Montenegro's favour, and the home side will be looking to press their advantage at the top of the table with another win on home soil.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Montenegro vs Latvia live, read on.

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