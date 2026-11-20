How to watch Monaco vs Auxerre with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Monaco host Auxerre at Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.
Filipe Luis's Monaco sit seventh in Ligue 1 and are juggling domestic duties with a Conference League campaign that has produced back-to-back wins over Freiburg and Nordsjaelland. Their league form has been patchy, but they remain a difficult side to beat at home.
Auxerre arrive in Monaco in poor shape. Will Still's side have lost three of their last five Ligue 1 matches and conceded ten goals in the process. A 5-1 thrashing by Strasbourg and a 1-0 defeat to Paris FC have left them 14th in the table, and they badly need a result on the road.
The head-to-head record offers Monaco further encouragement. They have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 4-2 home win in February 2025 and a 3-0 victory at Auxerre's ground in September 2024.
Auxerre did beat Monaco 1-2 on the road in September 2025, so they are capable of causing problems. But that win now feels like a distant memory given how their season has unfolded since.
For broadcast information on where to watch Monaco vs Auxerre live, read on below.