How to watch Monaco vs Auxerre with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Monaco host Auxerre at Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Filipe Luis's Monaco sit seventh in Ligue 1 and are juggling domestic duties with a Conference League campaign that has produced back-to-back wins over Freiburg and Nordsjaelland. Their league form has been patchy, but they remain a difficult side to beat at home.

Auxerre arrive in Monaco in poor shape. Will Still's side have lost three of their last five Ligue 1 matches and conceded ten goals in the process. A 5-1 thrashing by Strasbourg and a 1-0 defeat to Paris FC have left them 14th in the table, and they badly need a result on the road.

The head-to-head record offers Monaco further encouragement. They have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 4-2 home win in February 2025 and a 3-0 victory at Auxerre's ground in September 2024.

Auxerre did beat Monaco 1-2 on the road in September 2025, so they are capable of causing problems. But that win now feels like a distant memory given how their season has unfolded since.

For broadcast information on where to watch Monaco vs Auxerre live, read on below.

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