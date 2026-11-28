How to watch Mirassol vs Athletico Paranaense with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 Nov 29, 2026 - 16:30

Mirassol host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture as the Brazilian season moves into its closing stretch.

The hosts sit 17th and are looking to pull clear of trouble. They arrive on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense on November 22, which followed a goalless draw with Atletico MG.

Rafael Guanaes' side did win 2-1 away at Chapecoense earlier this month, but they have lost to Corinthians and drawn with Sao Paulo in the other two games of that run.

Athletico Paranaense come in fifth and still have top-four ambitions. Odair Hellmann's team beat Remo 4-2 on November 22, a welcome result after a difficult spell.

That win ended a run of three straight league defeats against Flamengo, Vasco da Gama and Gremio. The visitors will want to build on it quickly.

Athletico also won the most recent meeting between the sides, 1-0 at home in May.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options.

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